Oxford United vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2025

Oxford United lock horns with Watford on matchday 38 of the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Gary Rowett's Oxford are fresh off a 2-1 loss at 10-man Hull City in midweek. Following a goalless first period at the MKM Stadium, Michal Helik's 66th-minute strike put the visitors in front.

However, Hull hit back through Joe Gelhardt seven minutes later before Jamie Cumming put through his own net in the 76th minute to put the hosts in front. Gustavo Puerta saw red for Hull in the seventh minute of stoppage time, but Hull hung on for the comeback win.

Following a fourth straight winless league outing - losing four - the U's dropped to 20th in the standings, with 39 points from 37 games, winning nine.

Meanwhile, Tom Cleverley's Watford are coming off a slender 1-0 home win over Swansea City in midweek. Moussa Sissoko's 27th-minute strike proved to be the winner at Vicarage Road.

The win kept the Hornets in 10th place, a point ahead of 11th-placed Sheffield Wednesday, with 52 points from 37 games, winning 15.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Oxford-Watford Championship game at the Kassam Stadium:

Oxford United vs Watford head-to-head and key stats

In 40 meetings across competitons, Oxford trail Watford 19-7, including a 1-0 away loss in the Championship in November in their most recent clash.

The U's are winless in seven games across competitions in the fixture, losing six.

Oxford have won two of their last five home games - all in the Championship - losing two.

Watford have won two of their last five road outings - all in the Championship - losing one.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Oxford: L-D-L-L-L; Watford: W-L-D-W-W

Oxford United vs Watford prediction

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns, with Oxford struggling to stay afloat in their first Championship season in more than two decades.

Watford hold the head-to-head advantage in the fixture and have had Oxford's number in recent outings, with the U's winning only twice in their last 27 games against Watford.

The Hornets are unbeaten in 15 visits across competitions to Oxford - winning 10 - so expect the trend to continue as they seek to stay in the promotion play-off race.

Prediction: Oxford United 0-2 Watford

Oxford United vs Watford betting tips

Tip-1: Watford to win

Tip-2: Watford to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They haven't conceded in four of their last five meetings in the fixture.)

Tip-3: Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored thrice in their last five meetings across competitions.)

