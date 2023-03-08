Manchester United, one of the most successful clubs in English football, have had their fair share of victories and defeats. As we all know, football is a sport that is often full of surprises, and upsets can happen at any time.

However, some losses have been more crushing than others. From being humiliated by their city rivals to losing to Liverpool by over four goals twice, these defeats have left a lasting mark on the club's history.

Join us as we relive some of the most painful moments in Manchester United's Premier League history. In this article, we will take a look at the five worst defeats Manchester United has suffered in the Premier League.

#5 Newcastle United - October, 1996 (5-0)

St. James' Park

In October 1996, Manchester United embarked on a journey to St. James' Park. Little did they know that this trip would spark the beginning of an unforgettably horrid week.

Newcastle United, led by the likes of Alan Shearer, David Ginola, and Les Ferdinand, were relentless in their attack, netting five past the bewildered Peter Schmeichel. However, it was Philippe Albert's sensational goal that sealed the win and sent the home crowd into a state of euphoria.

To make matters worse, the thrashing was followed by another devastating defeat, this time at the hands of Southampton. Sir Alex Ferguson attributed the loss to his side's midweek trip to Turkey for the Champions League, but the damage was already done.

It was the first time in nine years that United had conceded five goals in a Premier League match, and it remains one of the club's worst-ever defeats in the competition.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur - October, 2020 (1-6)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Prior to the much-anticipated reunion between Manchester United and Jose Mourinho, many fans and pundits alike anticipated a tight and tense affair.

What unfolded, however, was nothing short of a footballing disaster for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team. The Red Devils were left humiliated at Old Trafford, suffering a crushing 6-1 defeat at the hands of a rampant Tottenham side.

Tottenham's tormentors on the day were Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-Min (brace), Harry Kane (brace) and Serge Aurier. It was a truly forgettable day for the Manchester United faithful.

#3 Liverpool - October, 2021 (0-5)

Liverpool FC

Manchester United's run of form had already taken a hit as they faced an in-form Liverpool side at Old Trafford in October 2021. But what followed was the stuff of nightmares.

The first half of the game was one of United's most embarrassing displays as they were completely outplayed by the Reds, with Naby Keita and Diogo Jota putting the Reds 2-0 up within 13 minutes. Mohamed Salah later added a goal, much to United's chagrin.

Despite being booed off at halftime, United came into the second-half without inspiration. They totally lost control of the game and conceded another goal. Salah ran rampant and completed his hat-trick, leaving United to wonder where it all went wrong.

#2 Manchester City - October, 2011 (1-6)

Manchester City

The Premier League era has witnessed its fair share of memorable Manchester derbies. However, none were as unforgettable as the 6-1 demolition of United by their "noisy neighbors," Manchester City, in October 2011 at Old Trafford.

Roberto Mancini's men were seen as outsiders, but they made their presence felt with an emphatic victory that handed United their worst home defeat since 1955. It was the first time the Red Devils had conceded six or more goals at home since 1931.

Mario Balotelli started the rout in the 22nd minute and surprisingly, there were no more goals in the first half. The second half was a different picture altogether as Balotelli scored his second in the 60th followed by a four-goal mayhem caused by Edin Dzeko's brace and goals from Sergio Aguero and David Silva.

The game also featured one of the most iconic celebrations of all time, which saw Mario Balotelli's infamous "Why Always Me?" T-shirt display after he scored the visitors' second goal.

#1 Liverpool - March, 2023 (7-0)

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

The match that everybody is talking about happened last Sunday (March 5). Many records were created, including United's worst ever defeat in the Premier League. An inspired Liverpool team put seven goals past David de Gea.

Mohammed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez all netted braces, while Roberto Firmino rounded off the scoring to seal the win.

Sport360Football @Sport360Foot A historic night Anfield will 𝐍𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 forget 🤩



Re-live Liverpool's dismantling of Man United 📽️ A historic night Anfield will 𝐍𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 forget 🤩Re-live Liverpool's dismantling of Man United 📽️ https://t.co/u0VwZOGF55

The world was in shock because of the expectation that United would win given their super form and Liverpool's overall lackluster season. Words being said in the media and analysis aside, it was pure carnage at Anfield.

