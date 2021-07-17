Panama vs Honduras prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021

The CONCACAF Gold Cup returns to the fold with another important match this weekend as Panama take on Honduras in a Group D fixture on Saturday. Both teams have made positive starts to their campaigns and will need to stamp their authority this weekend.

Panama have a good squad at their disposal and can pull a few punches in the Gold Cup this year. The Central American side played out an exhilarating 3-3 draw with Qatar last week and will need to win this game.

Honduras, on the other hand, eased past Grenada in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match. The Hondurans are currently at the top of Group D and could secure qualification this weekend.

Asian Cup ⚽️

Copa America ⚽️

Gold Cup ⚽️



Qatar forward Almoez Ali has become the first footballer in history to score in 𝕥𝕙𝕣𝕖𝕖 different continental tournaments.



All before the World Cup on home soil next year ⏳ pic.twitter.com/m3IGIVpTC9 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 15, 2021

Panama vs Honduras Head-to-Head

Honduras have an excellent record against Panama and have won 25 matches out of a total of 48 games played between the two teams. Panama have managed only 12 victories against Honduras and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2018 and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Honduras. Panama have improved in recent years and have a point to prove this weekend.

Panama form guide in the Gold Cup: D

Honduras form guide in the Gold Cup: W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Panama vs Honduras Team News

Panama need to win this game

Panama

Panama have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will have to name their strongest side against Honduras. Rolando Blackburn scored an impressive brace against Qatar and is set to lead the line for his side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Honduras have a strong squad

Honduras

Honduras have no fitness concerns at the moment and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team against Panama. Edwin Solano scored his first goal for the country last week and will play a pivotal role in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Panama vs Honduras Predicted XI

Panama Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Mejia; Eric Davis, Richard Peralta, Harold Cummings, Francisco Palacios; Armando Cooper, Adalberto Carrasquilla; Edgar Barcenas, Jose Luis Rodríguez, Alberto Quintero; Rolando Blackburn

Honduras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Lopez; Felix Crisanto, Kevin Alvarez, Maynor Figueroa, Diego Rodríguez; Boniek Garcia, Deybi Flores; Alexander Lopez, Edwin Solano, Walter Joel Martínez; Jerry Bengston

Panama vs Honduras Prediction

Honduras are one of the dark horses in the Gold Cup at the moment and are perfectly capable of a few upsets this year. The Hondurans are experienced campaigners and will be intent on making the most of their form this weekend.

Panama gave a good account of themselves against Qatar but will need to adopt a more cautious approach this weekend. Honduras are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Panama 1-2 Honduras

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi