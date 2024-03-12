PAOK vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2024

PAOK will host Dinamo Zagreb at the Toumba Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League last-16 tie.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid league campaign and will hope they can find similar luck on the continental stage this week. They were beaten 1-0 by Aris Thessaloniki in their league game on Sunday and perhaps deserved more from the match after dominating possession but failed to fashion any noteworthy chances to get on the scoresheet.

Dinamo Zagreb have also performed well in their domestic assignments this season and will be looking to carry that momentum into the Conference League on Thursday. They thrashed Slaven Belupo 5-2 in their last match, with four different players getting on the scoresheet including Martin Baturina, who came off the bench to score a brace.

The visitors already have a foot in the quarterfinals of the tournament after picking up a 2-0 win in the first-leg clash last week featuring a brace from Croatia international Bruno Petkovic and only need to avoid defeat on Thursday to advance.

PAOK vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between PAOK and Dinamo. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won the other three.

The home side have had nine competitive meetings against Croatian opposition. They have won five of those games, drawn twice and lost the other two.

Dinamo have had 13 meetings against Greek opposition in European competitions. They have won just three of those games, drawn twice and lost the other eight.

PAOK are the joint-third highest-scoring side in the Conference League so far with a goal tally of 16.

PAOK vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

PAOK are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in their four games prior. They have lost their last three home games and have a mountain to climb this week in their quest for advancement.

Dinamo, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won four of their last five games across all competitions. They are in better form than their opponents and should hold on to their first-leg advantage this week.

Prediction: PAOK 1-1 Dinamo Zagreb

PAOK vs Dinamo Zagreb Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Dinamo to score first: YES (The visitors have scored the first goal in four of their last five matches)