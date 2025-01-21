PAOK vs Slavia Praha Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2025

PAOK will face Slavia Praha at the Toumba Stadium on Thursday in the penultimate round of the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League League Phase. The home side endured a poor start to their continental campaign but have picked up points in their last two games and now sit 22nd in the table.

They carried out a 5-0 demolition of Ferencvaros in their last group game with five different players getting on the scoresheet for the Greek club including substitutes Fedor Chalov and Kiril Despodov. PAOK have picked up seven points in the Europa League this season and will now be targeting wins in their final two games as they make a last-gasp push for automatic qualification to the knockout stages.

Slavia Praha beat Ludogorets 2-0 on the road in their Europa League opener last September but have since lost their way, with automatic advancement now out of reach. They were beaten 2-1 by Anderlecht last time out in the competition, finding themselves two goals down at the break before Tomas Chory pulled one back just before the hour mark.

The visitors sit 29th in the table with just four points from six matches and have no margin for error if they are to secure a place in the qualification playoffs.

PAOK vs Slavia Praha Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between PAOK and Slavia Praha, with both sides winning a game apiece in their previous two matchups.

The two clubs last faced off in the third round of the 2002-03 UEFA Cup campaign, with PAOK winning the first-leg clash 1-0 and losing the second 4-0.

The White-Blacks have had seven competitive meetings against Czech opponents. They have won three of those games, drawn twice and lost once.

Červenobílí have had 10 meetings against Greek opposition in European action. They have won three of those games, drawn three times and lost the other four.

PAOK vs Slavia Praha Prediction

PAOK are without a win in their last four matches after winning five of their previous six. They have won just three games on home turf since the start of September and could struggle here.

Slavia Praha headed into the winter break on a run of consecutive defeats and will be targeting a winning return to action. Their performances on the road of late have been quite solid and they should have enough to edge this one.

Prediction: PAOK 1-2 Slavia Praha

PAOK vs Slavia Praha Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Slavia Praha to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the White-Blacks' last nine home matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Slavia Praha to concede first: YES (The visitors have conceded the first goal in four of their last five matches)

