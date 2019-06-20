×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Copa America 2019: Paraguay hold Argentina to a draw

Louis Smith
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
13   //    20 Jun 2019, 20:52 IST

Argentina v Paraguay: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019
Argentina v Paraguay: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019

Last night's action saw Paraguay take on Argentina, with both sides looking for their first win of the competition after Argentina were poor in their first game and fell to a 2-0 defeat to Colombia and the Paraguayan’s slumped to a 2-2 draw with Qatar. The game was a chance for both sides to bounce back and make a claim for their place in the final eight. 

The first half was very dull and boring up until a fantastic run and cross down the left-hand side from Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron was met by Richard Sanchez to smash the ball past the Argentine keeper to give the Paraguayans the lead. That was one of only two shots on target in the first half, the other being a free kick from Messi which hardly troubled the keeper.

In the second half of the game, things spiced up a little and with 52 minutes on the clock, some good work by Sergio Aguero to find Lautaro Martinez who eventually hit the bar, a chance really he should have taken to put things all square. Three minutes later it was time for VAR to intervene and award a penalty to Argentina following a hand-ball in the area from Paraguay’s Ivan Piris, which Lionel Messi converted with a fantastically struck penalty to the keepers left. 

Then a clumsy tackle in the box from Argentina centre-half Nicolas Otamendi saw the referee point to the spot. A stupid tackle which quite frankly could have cost his team in the competition never mind the game, but luckily for Otamendi, he was let off the hook by his goalkeeper Franco Armani of River Plate who made a fantastic save to deny Gonzalez.

Other than that, there was not much to offer in this game,but one thing that comes out of the game is that both teams have a chance going into the last game of progressing to the knockout stage. Argentina will take on Qatar in a game they will need to win. This is the same for Paraguay who will take on Colombia, who after the draw top the group.

Tags:
Copa America 2019 Argentina Football Team Paraguay Football Lionel Messi Miguel Ángel Almirón Rejala Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Lionel Messi news: Newcastle United troll Argentina star with a cheeky tweet following their draw against Paraguay in Copa America
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina 1-1 Paraguay - 3 reasons why Argentina failed to win the match 
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Lionel Messi reacts after Argentina salvage a point against Paraguay
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Argentina 1-1 Paraguay: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Argentina vs Paraguay: Match preview
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Argentina v Paraguay: Argentina predicted lineup, injury news, suspension list and more
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 3 Reasons why Argentina drew with Paraguay
RELATED STORY
Argentina vs Paraguay Match Preview, Copa America Match Preview | Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi, Aguero and Argentina train ahead of Paraguay game | Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Paraguay vs Qatar: Match preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT BOL PER
1 - 3
 Bolivia vs Peru
FT BRA VEN
0 - 0
 Brazil vs Venezuela
FT COL QAT
1 - 0
 Colombia vs Qatar
FT ARG PAR
1 - 1
 Argentina vs Paraguay
Tomorrow URU JAP 04:30 AM Uruguay vs Japan
22 Jun ECU CHI 04:30 AM Ecuador vs Chile
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us