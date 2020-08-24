Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich | Hits & Flops | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Bayern Munich have become the champions of Europe for a 6th time. In a cagey UEFA Champions League final, it was all about the margins and an otherwise freescoring Bayern Munich needed just the one goal to beat Paris Saint-Germain and win Europe's elite competition.

It was Kingsley Coman, given a rare start in place of Ivan Perisic, who nodded home the winner from a Joshua Kimmich cross in the 59th minute. Paris Saint-Germain weren't without their chances. After having started off on a promising note and posing a lot of trouble to Bayern's high backline, they faded off.

The Bavarians stayed on top of their game till the very end, never slowing down and constantly breaking up the play whenever Paris Saint-Germain threatened to foray into dangerous territory.

It was a testing affair and the judgments meted out might be a tad bit too harsh to the players. But bear with us. Let's take a look at the hits and flops from the game.

#5 Hit- Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich)

Thiago battles for possession with Neymar

Thiago was excellent as usual for Bayern Munich in midfield. It was a performance that was typical of the Spaniard, hardly ever giving the ball away and always making sure Bayern had the upperhand in centre of the park with his intelligent passing and movement.

Thiago had more touches on the ball and carried it for longer than any other player on the pitch. The match was a cagey affair and on the grandest stages, these games are often decided by the finest of margins and Thiago made the difference for Bayern in midfield.

The 29-year-old brought all his experience to the fore and showed why Liverpool are so desperate to sign him this transfer window. Bayern Munich would be foolish to let him go.

Advertisement

Thiago Alcantara vs. PSG



88% Pass accuracy

10/14 Accurate long passes

2 Chances created

2/2 Dribbles completed

6/10 Duels won

3/3 Tackles won

2 Interceptions



It's become a tradition. Welcome to the Premier League? pic.twitter.com/9IjUVN5PHB — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) August 23, 2020

#4 Flop- Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Leon Goretzka of FC Bayern Munich blocks the ball as Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain shoots

Kylian Mbappe does not make this list for a lack of trying. He was always available to run into the free space vacated by the advanced Bayern defence but he ended up doing little with it.

The Frenchman was played into space on multiple occasions but his end product was consistently tame. Mbappe missed Paris Saint-Germain's biggest chance of the game right before half time after he pulled a weak shot straight at Neuer after Herrera found him in space inside the box.

It was a night that the youngster was expected to light up but he ended it without making his mark on the game.

Defeat for PSG in the Champions League final.



Do you think they can win the competition in the future with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks?



📻 Listen: https://t.co/B0PYRrbnB9

💻 Reaction: https://t.co/NXBvACUqeo#bbcfootball #UCLFinal #PSGBayern pic.twitter.com/n1OiwptcWZ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 23, 2020