Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Real Madrid: Hits & flops as Kylian Mbappe's 94th-minute winner sinks Los Blancos | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Paris Saint-Germain secured a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 fixture at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. A masterful late goal by Kylian Mbappe proved to be the difference between the two European giants.

Real Madrid had their backs against the wall in the first half of the game. However, they responded well after becoming visibly irritated due to their lack of possession. Carlo Ancelotti's men grew into the game as it progressed, all thanks to the evergreen midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric.

The second half was evenly matched by the two teams, but PSG always seemed to have an edge due to Real Madrid's regressive tactics off the ball. This led to a penalty attempt by the hosts in the 62nd minute.

After Mbappe was fouled in the penalty area by Dani Carvajal, Lionel Messi stepped up to take the ensuing penalty. However, his tame effort was comfortably knocked away by Thibaut Courtois.

Unfortunately for Real Madrid, a last-ditch effort by Mbappe in stoppage time was too lethal for Courtois. The Belgian was left helpless as the ball slid in between his feet to give the lead to the home side.

Let's now dive into the hits and flops from the game as PSG take a one-goal advantage in their Round-of-16 tie against Los Blancos.

#5 Hit: Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain youngster Nuno Mendes put in an impressive performance in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday

Kylian Mbappe had the entire focus of the Real Madrid defense during the game. However, his teammate on the left flank, Nuno Mendes, made sure that PSG did not lack any attacking threat. Not only was he a major offensive menace, but the Portuguese full-back was also fully committed to his defensive duties.

Mendes won nine of 12 ground duels contested and had a 100% dribble success rate, keeping Dani Carvajal pre-occupied during the entire ninety minutes of action. He also had an 86% pass success rate on the night.

The 19-year-old has earned his place in PSG's first team with his performances. This was one of those nights when Mauricio Pochettino's faith in the youngster would have grown multi-fold.

#4 Flop: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Dani Carvajal, who gave PSG a penalty, was one of the worst players on the pitch on Tuesday night

Dani Carvajal had a huge task on Tuesday as he had to go up against the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Nuno Mendes. Unfortunately, the Spanish defender made things even more difficult for himself during the 70 odd minutes of action that he was involved in.

Carvajal's decision-making was poor during the entire game, and he displayed bad positioning whenever Real Madrid had possession. His poor decision-making was clearly on show when he fouled Mbappe in the box to give the hosts a penalty. Carlo Ancelotti subsequently took him off with 20 minutes to spare.

Lucas Vazquez could be considered a starter for the second leg over Carvajal. However, Mbappe's dribble past Vazquez in the build-up to his goal proves that Ancelotti's coaching staff have a huge task to prepare both players for the second leg.

