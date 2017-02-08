Transfer Rumour: Paris Saint-Germain want Arsenal trio in the summer

by Khushwant Ramesh Rumours 08 Feb 2017, 19:27 IST

What’s the story?

According to multiple British publications, French giants Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a triple swoop to land Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and manager Arsene Wenger in the upcoming 2017 summer transfer window.

With the Chilean, the German and the Frenchman all still unsure of their future with the English club, the Parisians are making all the initial moves to secure what would pretty much be the 'dream trio’ in the summer.

In case you didn't know...

Ozil and Sanchez are yet to agree to long-term deals with the club, pinning their hopes on the manager. Should Arsene Wenger commit to a new contract – with his current deal expiring at the end of the current season – the two players are likely to extend their contracts as well.

They feel the Frenchman is key to Arsenal's success and are only willing to prolong their stay in the North London club should the Frenchman sign on. However, Paris Saint-Germain are becoming more persuasive in the way they're trying to tempt Wenger; the club have, on multiple occasions in the past, offered the job to the 67-year-old only to be turned down repeatedly.

Should Wenger break the run and decide to sign on for the Ligue 1 defending champions, it's likely that Ozil and Sanchez could follow suit. The Qatari-owned club have boatloads of money and are willing to compensate Arsenal appropriately for the services of the former Real Madrid and Barcelona men.

The heart of the matter

PSG are still three points behind leaders AS Monaco in the Ligue 1 table, with current manager Unai Emery failing to impress the higher-ups in the club. The hierarchy feels someone in the ilk of Wenger could finally push the club towards achieving their goal of winning the UEFA Champions League, while also comfortably aceing the domestic competitions.

And with Wenger yet to renew his contract, the Parisians feel now is the best opportunity to land their main man. He remains their prime target while both Sanchez and Ozil come next.

What's next?

With the kind of squad assembled and the plethora of talent already at their disposal, Wenger will only have to walk in and plan on how to tackle both European and domestic tournaments. There isn't much need for him to scout and sign players and he can get to work straightaway.

Sportskeeda's take

Honestly, getting all three signings would be the dream scenario for Paris Saint-Germain. They have the money and now the motivation to do so. But will they do it? It's unlikely.