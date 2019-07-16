×
PSG Transfer News: French giants sign Abdou Diallo from Borussia Dortmund

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
15   //    16 Jul 2019, 22:07 IST

Abdou Diallo
Abdou Diallo

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain have officially signed Abdou Diallo from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €32 million.

In case you didn't know...

The arrival of Mats Hummels to Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich had seen Abdou Diallo move down the pecking order.

The Frenchman had joined the German giants the previous season from Mainz and was a crucial figure for Lucien Favre's side last season as Dortmund finished runners-up to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Diallo made 38 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund, scoring a goal and registering an assist, with Favre using the Frenchman as a centre back and a full back.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel values Diallo's versatility and will be using him in a back three or as a full back, thereby giving him a lot of tactical flexibility.

Diallo has already played in Ligue 1 after coming through the youth ranks of AS Monaco and making 19 appearances for the senior team.

The heart of the matter...

Paris Saint-Germain officially announced the transfer of Abdou Diallo from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of €32 million. The former U-21 French international will join the Paris side on a 5-year contract that will see him tied to the French giants till 2024.

Abdou Diallo on his unveiling:

t is a great honour to be involved with such a prestigious club as Paris Saint-Germain, Abdou Diallo said after signing his contract. I have always said that the Parisian project was very attractive. Joining the capital club today is another important step in my career. I am committed to giving my all for my new club and look forward to bringing my qualities and desire to this team renowned for its high quality and high ambitions
What's next?

PSG will start their pre-season today with a friendly against Dynamo Dresden before facing FC Nurnberg in Germany. The French giants will then travel to China to face Inter Milan and Sydney FC.

