Paris Saint-Germain Transfer News: Neymar wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain amidst interest from Barcelona

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 461 // 11 Jun 2019, 18:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

According to the Catalan daily SPORT, there has been a total breakdown in the relationship between Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian star is currently unhappy and he is keen to move out of Paris in the summer.

In case you didn’t know….

Neymar shocked the world when he decided to leave Barcelona for a big money move to PSG in the summer of 2017. PSG activated the €222 million release clause of the player after he spent four successful seasons at the Nou Camp.

During his time at the Camp Nou, Neymar bagged 105 goals and 76 assists, proving himself to be one of decisive players for the Catalan giants.

Since his move to PSG almost two years ago, the 27-year-old has struggled to make an impact for the Ligue 1 giants in the European stage. He has also suffered numerous injuries at crucial junctures in the past two campaigns, which saw PSG bowing out in the early stages of the Champions League.

Neymar was ruled out of the upcoming Copa America after picking up an ankle injury in an international friendly.

The heart of the matter

Despite enjoying domestic success, PSG have not delivered in the Champions League. Neymar is frustrated with how things are going at the club and he is keen to move back to Barcelona.

According to the report, the Brazilian forward feels he will revive his career and win trophies if he returns to his former club. Thomas Tuchel himself is fed up with the dressing room problems at the club.

The Blaugrana hierarchy is aware of the recent developments in Paris but they are careful in monitoring how things develop.

Total divorce between PSG and Neymar https://t.co/AKhF3HRUIu — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) June 11, 2019

What’s next?

It is highly unlikely that PSG will let Neymar go this summer, but it remains to be seen how the story develops.