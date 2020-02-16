PSG Transfer News: Thiago Silva set to depart at the end of the season

PSG defender Thiago Silva is all set to depart at the end of the season after eight years of service at the Parc des Princes. His agent had earlier admitted that he wishes to extend his stay at the French capital, but talks over a new deal seem to have stalled, according to French publication Paris United.

Silva joined PSG from Milan in 2012, and has since gone on to establish himself as one of the most robust centre-halves in European football. All in all, the skipper has 307 appearances for the club, winning a total of 20 titles during his time in France.

His heart remains in Paris as expressed by his agent, Paulo Tonietto, who claimed that Silva wanted to extend his deal (set to expire in June) by two years. He had earlier claimed:

"PSG have not yet approached Thiago. He wants to stay, but there are limits. If PSG don't come to us, we will take a decision. We cannot wait forever. Leonardo is a friend of mine, but I am not going to beg him for a meeting. Several Brazilian and European clubs have contacted me, but we are waiting to first speak with PSG, this is where Thiago wants to continue. He wants to respect the club."

And now, the 35-year-old seems to have run out of patience amidst immense uncertainty over his future, suggests the report. It also suggests that PSG's sporting director wishes to promote teenage sensation Tanguy Kouassi into the first team to replace the Brazillian.

Silva's former club AC Milan, along with a few others in his home nation are sure to be interested in his services. As for now, PSG will aim to beat Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their round-of-16 encounter, on January 18.

