Paris Saint-Germain vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain welcome Bordeaux to the Parc des Princes for their next Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on Wednesday in their UEFA Champions League group stage game.

A first-half penalty from Brazilian superstar Neymar was enough to secure the win for Thomas Tuchel's Paris Saint-Germain.

Bordeaux, on the other hand, beat Rennes 1-0 last Friday in Ligue 1 action.

A first-half goal from former Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain winger Hatem Ben Arfa secured the win for Jean Louis Gasset's side.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

In 34 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Paris Saint-Germain hold the clear advantage. They have won 18 games, lost nine and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other in February this year, with Paris Saint-Germain beating Bordeaux 4-3 in a thrilling game.

A brace from Brazil international Marquinhos and goals from veteran striker Edinson Cavani, now at Manchester United, and French superstar Kylian Mbappe ensured victory for Paris Saint-Germain, who had Neymar sent off late in the second half.

South Korea international Hwang Ui-jo, Brazilian centre-back Pablo and Spanish midfielder Ruben Pardo scored the goals for Bordeaux.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-L

Bordeaux form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-L-L-W

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bordeaux Team News

Paris Saint-Germain have a few injury concerns. Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye, German defender Thilo Kehrer, midfielder Julian Draxler, striker Mauro Icardi and Spanish left-back Juan Bernat are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Thilo Kehrer, Idrissa Gueye, Julian Draxler, Mauro Icardi, Juan Bernat

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Bordeaux manager Jean Louis Gasset will be unable to call upon the services of former Rennes centre-back and Mozambique international Mexer, who is nursing an injury.

Injured: Mexer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas, Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Ander Herrera, Danilo Pereira, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Bordeaux Predicted XI (4-3-3): Benoit Costil, Enock Kwateng, Paul Baysse, Laurent Koscielny, Youssouf Sabaly, Otavio, Toma Basic, Hatem Ben Arfa, Mehdi Zerkane, Josh Maja, Samuel Kalu

A new week of training before our game in Paris against the @PSG_inside ! #TrainingFCGB pic.twitter.com/bniKOdrJdZ — Girondins English (@girondins_en) November 24, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bordeaux Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain lost to Monaco in their most recent Ligue 1 game. Thomas Tuchel's men have not looked impressive this season, and despite winning against RB Leipzig, questions were raised about the performance. They sit at the top of the league table, but will have to up their game.

Bordeaux, on the other hand, are 12th in the league table. They have some experienced players in their squad, including France international Benoit Costil and former Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny. Highly-rated striker Josh Maja has led the line in their last two games, and is expected to do so again.

Paris Saint-Germain are expected to win the game, despite their unconvincing start to the season.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Bordeaux

