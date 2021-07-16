Paris Saint-Germain vs Chambly prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Paris Saint-Germain continue their pre-season schedule with another club friendly this weekend as they take on Chambly at the Centre d'entrainement Ooredoo on Saturday. The French giants have an excellent squad and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Chambly have endured a difficult Ligue 2 campaign and finished in a lowly 19th place in Ligue 2. The Hauts-de-France outfit suffered a 3-0 defeat against Paris FC last week and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, have one of the strongest squads in Europe and will be confident going into this game. The Ligue 1 team has been adventurous in the transfer market and will want to field some of its new signings in this fixture.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chambly Head-to-Head

Chambly have a surprisingly exceptional record against Paris Saint-Germain and have won the only game played between the two teams. Paris Saint-Germain have never defeated Chambly and have a point to prove in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2018 and ended in a 4-2 victory for Chambly. Paris Saint-Germain were stunned on the day and are likely to avenge the result this weekend.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Chambly form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chambly Team News

Paris Saint-Germain have some high-profile players. Image Source: Indian Express

Paris Saint-Germain

Sergio Ramos did not play a part against Le Mans but could potentially make his first start for Paris Saint-Germain this weekend. Achraf Hakimi bagged an assist for the French giants earlier this week and is set to feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Georginio Wijnaldum, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Pablo Sarabia, Gianluigi Donnarumma

Suspended: None

Chambly have a point to prove. Image Source: Alchetron

Chambly

Chambly have a fully-fit squad at the moment and have added a few names to their squad this summer. The Ligue 2 outfit will need to field its best team against one of the biggest clubs in France.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chambly Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexandre Letellier; Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gueye, Xavi Simons, Ismael Gharbi, Julian Draxler; Arnaud Kalimuendo, Mauro Icardi

Chambly Predicted XI (4-3-3): Xavier Pinoteau; Melvyn Doremus, Lucas Camelo, Adrien Pinot, Germain Kapela; Lorenzo Callegari, Gregory Berthier, Guillaume Heinry; Jorris Romil, Lassane Doucoure, Nikol Petkovic

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chambly Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain are the undisputed favourites to win this match and have an array of talents in their squad. The French giants will field some of their fringe players in this game with the likes of Xavi Simons and Arnaud Kalimuendo likely to see opportunities come their way.

Chambly have made some changes to their squad this summer and will view this game as an opportunity to put their credentials to the test. Paris Saint-Germain are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Chambly

