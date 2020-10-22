Paris Saint-Germain vs Dijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold this weekend as reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain host Dijon at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. The home side has not been at its best this season and will have a point to prove this weekend.

Dijon have endured a miserable domestic season so far and are currently rooted to the bottom of the Ligue 1 table. The away side is yet to win a game in the French league and needs to turn its season around in the coming weeks.

Paris Saint-Germain have managed to recover from a shaky start to the season but will need to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League. The French giants have plenty of talent in their ranks and should be able to win this game.

🔙🎥 #LeMag



Behind the scenes of our first match in the @ChampionsLeague this season at the Parc #PSGMU pic.twitter.com/QIVAcswc9q — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 21, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain vs Dijon Head-to-Head

Paris Saint-Germain have a massive advantage over Dijon as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 12 games out of a total of 14 matches played between the two sides. Dijon have managed only two victories against Paris Saint-Germain and will need a miracle to take something away from this fixture.

The previous meeting between these two sides resulted in an emphatic 4-0 victory for Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian Mbappe was exceptional on the day and will want to replicate his heroics in this weekend's game.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-W

Dijon form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-D-L-L

Paris Saint-Germain vs Dijon Team News

Angel Di Maria is suspended for this game

Paris Saint-Germain

Layvin Kurzawa and Angel Di Maria are still serving suspensions for their behaviour against Marseille last month and are sidelined for this game. Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes are currently working through their injuries and are unlikely to be a part of this game.

Injured: Juan Bernat, Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Layvin Kurzawa, Angel Di Maria

Dijon need a victory

Dijon

Dijon have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will need to field their best eleven to stand a chance against Paris Saint-Germain. The away side is likely to field a relatively defensive line-up in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs Dijon Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Alessandro Florenzi, Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Mitchel Bakker; Marquinhos, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler; Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Pablo Sarabia

FULL-TIME: @PSG_English 1-2 Manchester United.



Our opening Champions League game this season ends in defeat. #PSGMU pic.twitter.com/UdXe80ZwPw — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 20, 2020

Dijon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Saturnin Allagbe; Anibal Chala, Jonathan Panzo, Bruno Manga, Fouad Chafik; Wesley Lautoa, Ibrahim Ndong; Mounir Chouiar, Frederic Sammaritano, Eric Ebimbe; Mama Balde

Paris Saint-Germain vs Dijon Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain have been in excellent form in the Ligue 1 and will look to put their Champions League disappointment behind them going into this game. The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were not at their best against Manchester United and will want to bounce back in this game.

Dijon have a number of defensive issues to resolve and will need to be at their absolute peak to stand a chance against Paris Saint-Germain's forward line. The French champions have an excellent squad and should be able to pick up a comfortable victory this weekend.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Dijon

