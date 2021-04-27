Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Fresh off claiming the League Cup title, Manchester City head to the Parc des Princes for their Champions League semi-final tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite enjoying an incredible level of success domestically over the years, both sides are yet to taste Champions League glory. They will be aiming to grab their elusive title this season.

Paris Saint-Germain continue to enjoy a superb 2020-21 campaign. They are within touching distance of Lille at the top of the Ligue 1 table and will feel confident of moving up to first place and defending their title in the coming weeks.

This success has not been limited to the domestic league alone. PSG made it to their second straight Champions League semi-final via the away goal rule after a hard-fought 3-3 aggregate draw with Bayern Munich.

They also progressed to the semi-finals of the Coupe de France last week and are well on course to secure the treble.

Barely a year ago, Paris Saint-Germain suffered defeat in the final to Bayern Munich. However, with Pochettino at the helm, they have a real shot at securing their maiden title this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City grabbed their first silverware of the season when they claimed a 1-0 win over Tottenham in the League Cup on Sunday.

With an 10-point cushion at the top of the table, they are also on course to lift their third Premier League title in four years.

Manchester City now have their sights on a highly sought-after Champions League title. The Cityzens claimed a 4-2 aggregate win over Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund to set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash with PSG.

Manchester City have never made it to the final of the competition, but considering the superb season they are having, they could go all the way this year.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have only ever met three times, with the Cityzens claiming one win and two draws. The Ligue 1 giants are yet to taste victory against the visitors.

Their last meeting came in the quarter-finals back in 2016, when Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal to hand Manchester City a 1-0 second-leg win. Manchester City progressed to the semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Paris Saint-Germain Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Manchester City Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City Team News

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain will be pleased to welcome back Keylor Navas and Marco Verratti from their injury lay-off.

Marquinhos and Abdou Diallo are also in contention to feature, but they face late fitness issues. Juan Bernat remains on the sidelines with an injury.

Injured: Juan Bernat

Doubtful: Marquinhos and Abdou Diallo

Suspended: None

Manchester City

Manchester City, meanwhile, have no injury or suspension concerns and head into this tie with a fully-fit squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas, Mitchel Bakker, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Colin Dagba, Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, Pablo Sarabia, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City Prediction

Both teams are two of the best sides across Europe and considering the crop of players in each camp, we expect a cracker on Wednesday.

On paper, Manchester City are the more balanced team at both ends of the pitch and we back them to secure the win in the first leg.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Manchester City