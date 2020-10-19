Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain will host English giants Manchester United at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday as the UEFA Champions League group stage begins.

Paris Saint-Germain come into this game following a 4-0 win over Nimes Olympique on Friday in Ligue 1. A brace from young superstar Kylian Mbappe and goals from Italy international Alessandro Florenzi and Spanish midfielder Pablo Sarabia secured a comfortable win for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Nimes' job was made tougher by the sending off of defender Loick Landre early in the first half.

Manchester United, on the other hand, beat Newcastle United 4-1 on Saturday in the English Premier League. Goals from centre-back Harry Maguire, attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and England international Marcus Rashford sealed a decisive victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

An own goal from Luke Shaw proved to be scant consolation for Newcastle United.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

In three previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Paris Saint-Germain have won two games and lost once.

The two clubs last met each other in 2019, in a famous Champions League round of 16 tie. Manchester United beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 courtesy of a brace from Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and a late penalty from Marcus Rashford. Left-back Juan Bernat scored the only goal for Paris Saint-Germain.

This win ensured that Manchester United drew 3-3 against Paris Saint-Germain across the two legs, and qualified for the next round due to the away goals rule.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-W

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-L-W

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United Team News

Paris Saint-Germain have a host of injury problems. Midfielder Leandro Paredes, striker Mauro Icardi, Germany international Thilo Kehrer and left-back Juan Bernat are all out. There remain major doubts over the availability of key defender Marquinhos, German midfielder Julian Draxler and Italy international Marco Verratti.

Young right-back Colin Dagba tested positive for coronavirus, and unless he tests negative, he is not available. Midfielder Danilo Pereira is in self-isolation after coming into contact with Cristiano Ronaldo, who tested positive for COVID-19, in the Portugal squad.

Injured: Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi, Thilo Kehrer, Juan Bernat

Doubtful: Marquinhos, Julian Draxler, Marco Verratti, Colin Dagba, Danilo Pereira

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be without centre-backs Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe for this game.

Injured: Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas, Alessandro Florenzi, Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Rafinha, Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Take a seat, gents... ✈️



Takeoff for the capital is imminent 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/UOhfC7D3e1 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 17, 2020

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has bemoaned the injury crisis at the club, with nine first-team players either injured or doubtful. Superstar attackers Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are likely to start, and Tuchel will hope that they prove to be at their influential best.

Manchester United, on the other hand, travel to Paris following a morale-boosting win over Newcastle United. Midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba will be crucial, as will be attackers like Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Paris Saint-Germain may have injury issues, but in Neymar and Mbappe they have two of the best attackers in world football. They should be able to beat Manchester United comfortably in this match.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Manchester United

