Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21 final

Paris Saint-Germain will aim to defend their Coupe de France title on Wednesday when they lock horns with AS Monaco in the final at the Stade de France.

After falling out in the Ligue 1 title race, Monaco will be desperate to end their 30-year trophy drought in the competition.

Paris Saint Germain are in a heated two-horse race with Lille for the Ligue 1 crown. However, they will quickly turn their attention to the Coupe de France where they will aim to grab back-to-back title successes.

Mauricio Pochettino's men cruised to the semi-finals of the competition after claiming comfortable wins over Lille and Angers in the previous rounds.

However, they were forced to work their socks off in the penultimate round as they beat a resilient Montpellier side 6-5 on penalties.

Kylian Mbappe gave the Parisiens a one-goal lead in either half, but Gaetan Laborde and Andy Delort scored to restore parity on each occasion.

Paris Saint-Germain will now aim to grab their sixth Coupe de France title in seven years when they take on rivals Monaco on Wednesday.

In stark contrast, Monaco will be looking to claim their first Coupe de France title success since the 1990-91 campaign.

The Monégasques had a smooth road to the final. They saw off the likes of Nice, Metz, Lyon and fourth-division Rumilly Vallieres to set up a mouth-watering final showdown with PSG.

Niko Kovac's men will now aim to avenge their 2009-10 final defeat to PSG, where they lost 1-0 in extra time.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Head-To-Head

Paris Saint-Germain head into Wednesday's crunch showdown as the slightly better side in this fixture with 18 wins from their last 46 games against Monaco.

Nico Kovac's men have picked up 13 wins, while 15 games have ended in draws.

Paris Saint-Germain Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Monaco Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Team News

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG will be without star forward Neymar, who is suspended after picking up a third yellow card in 10 games in the clash against Montpellier. Presnel Kimpembe will also sit out the final due to suspension.

Meanwhile, Idrissa Gueye and Abdou Diallo are major doubts after sustaining gastrointestinal injuries. Julian Draxler, Layvin Kurzawa and Marco Verratti are all out injured.

Injured: Julian Draxler, Layvin Kurzawa, Marco Verratti

Doubtful: Idrissa Gueye, Abdou Diallo

Suspended: Neymar, Presnel Kimpembe

"I told my players to savour the moment. I want to take things step by step."



𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐊𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐜 👉 https://t.co/Xa5IXHRhrD pic.twitter.com/wcC3dVzeio — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) May 17, 2021

Monaco

Monaco will be without the services of striker Pietro Pellegri, who is sidelined with a back injury. However, they will be boosted by the return of Stevan Jovetic, who has recovered from a calf problem.

Injured: Pietro Pellegri

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas; Mitchel Bakker, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi; Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera; Rafinha, Kylian Mbappe, Moise Keane; Mauro Icardi

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Lecomte; Caio Henrique, Guillermo Maripan, Axel Disasi, Djibril Sidibe; Sofiane Diop, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelio Tchouameni, Cesc Fabregas; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco are two of the biggest teams in the French top-flight and a nail-biting contest awaits on Wednesday.

However, we fancy the Monégasques to claim a narrow win and end their trophyless run as they take on an injury-hit PSG side.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Monaco