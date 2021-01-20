Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain welcome Montpellier to the Parc des Princes on Friday for their next Ligue 1 fixture.

Paris Saint-Germain come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Stephane Moulin's Angers last Sunday at the Stade Raymond Kopa. A second-half goal from French left-back Layvin Kurzawa sealed the victory for Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain.

Montpellier, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Niko Kovac's Monaco last Saturday at the Stade de la Mosson.

A brace from French striker Wissam Ben Yedder and a goal from Germany international Kevin Volland ensured victory for Monaco.

Young attacker Elye Wahi and Algeria international Andy Delort scored the consolation goals for Montpellier.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

In 27 previous encounters between the two sides, Paris Saint-Germain hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost five and drawn nine.

The two clubs last faced each other recently in Ligue 1, with Paris Saint-Germain beating Montpellier 3-1.

Goals from right-back Colin Dagba, young Italy international Moise Kean and superstar attacker Kylian Mbappe secured the win for Paris Saint-Germain. English striker Stephy Mavididi scored the sole goal for Montpellier.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-D-W-D

Montpellier form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-L-L-D

Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier Team News

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is unable to call upon the services of Spanish left-back Juan Bernat and goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier, who are both injured.

Right-back Colin Dagba and German defender Thilo Kehrer have tested positive for COVID-19. It is unlikely that they will feature.

Injured: Juan Bernat, Alexandre Letellier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Colin Dagba, Rafinha, Thilo Kehrer

Montpellier

Meanwhile, Montpellier have no known injury issues and manager Michel Der Zakarian is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas, Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe

Montpellier Predicted XI (5-3-2): Jonas Omlin, Junior Sambia, Daniel Congre, Pedro Mendes, Nicolas Cozza, Mihailo Ristic, Damien Le Tallec, Jordan Ferri, Florent Mollet, Gaetan Laborde, Andy Delort

Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain have started a new era with the appointment of manager Mauricio Pochettino. The likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe continue to grab the headlines. Despite the Parisiens sitting at the top of the league table, Pochettino has some work to do.

Montpellier, on the other hand, are 11th in the league table, and have lost three of their last five league games. Striker Andy Delort has proven to be a key player for the club, while Gaetan Laborde has also done well.

Paris Saint-Germain will be the favorites to win the game.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Montpellier

