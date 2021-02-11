Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain welcome Nice to the Parc des Princes in a round-25 fixture in Ligue 1 on Saturday.
The hosts are currently third in the standings and secured a 1-0 win over Caen in a round-of-64 Coupe de France fixture on Wednesday. That was PSG's third consecutive game in which they have kept a clean sheet.
Meanwhile, Nice returned to winning ways in their previous league outing against Angers and also recorded a win in their Coupe de France fixture over Nimes.
Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice Head-to-Head
The two clubs have crossed paths 58 times across all competitions so far. PSG have 27 wins in the fixture, while 16 games have gone the visitors' way.
They have shared the spoils on 15 occasions but have only played two draws in their last 15 meetings.
They last met in a Ligue 1 fixture at the Allianz Riviera in September. On that occasion, Les Parisiens recorded a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos.
Paris Saint-Germain form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-L-W
Nice form guide across all competitions: W-W-L-L-W
Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice Team News
Paris Saint-Germain
Mauricio Pochettino has a long list of injured players to deal with at the moment. To add to his woes, Neymar limped off in their Coupe de France fixture and will miss this game.
Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Juan Bernat and Ander Herrera are all sidelined on account of injuries. Angel Di Maria is also nursing a thigh injury.
Marco Verratti's involvement in the game is also in doubt as he was not named in the squad for the cup tie.
Injured: Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Juan Bernat, Ander Herrera, Neymar, Angel Di Maria
Doubtful: Marco Verratti
Suspended: None
Nice
For the visitors, Dante and Jeff Reine-Adelaide are out for the season on account of ACL injuries. Jordan Lotomba, Danilo and Youcef Atal are also injured and will play no part in the fixture.
Striker Kasper Dolberg underwent treatment for appendicitis and will miss the game against the reigning champions.
Injured: Dante, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Jordan Lotomba, Danilo, Youcef Atal, Kasper Dolberg
Suspended: None
Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice Predicted XI
Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Rico; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Alessandro Florenzi; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Pablo Sarabia; Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi
Nice Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Walter Benitez; Jean-Clair Todibo, Flavius Daniliuc, William Saliba, Hassane Kamara; Morgan Schneiderlin; Hicham Boudaoui, Alexis Maurice, Pierre Lees-Melou, Amine Gouiri; Myziane Maolida
Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice Prediction
PSG are struggling with an injury crisis at the moment and have also lost Neymar against Caen. They could only score one goal against the second-tier side on Wednesday.
Nice have scored three goals in their last two games and they seem to have found some form after struggling to find their feet earlier this season.
Although PSG will be without some of their key players for the game, they should be able to overcome Nice's challenge with ease. We predict a narrow win for the hosts, but they might not be able to keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Nice