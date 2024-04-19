Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024

Fresh off the back of a stunning Champions League comeback against Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain play host to Olympique Lyon at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Pierre Sage’s men head into the weekend on a run of six consecutive away wins across all competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Paris Saint-Germain booked their spot in the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday when they secured a 4-1 second-leg victory over Barcelona to secure a 5-3 aggregate victory over the Spanish powerhouse.

Luis Enrique’s side now turn their attention to the Ligue 1, where they are unbeaten in their last 23 outings, stretching back to a 3-2 defeat against OGC Nice on September 15.

With 63 points from 28 matches, PSG currently sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table, 10 points adrift of second-placed Stade Brestois.

Elsewhere, Olympique Lyon turned in another performance of the highest quality last time out when they picked up a pulsating 4-3 victory over Brest on home turf.

Sage’s men have now gone six consecutive games without defeat, picking up one draw and five wins, including a 3-0 victory over Valenciennes in the Coupe de France semi-finals.

With 41 points from 29 matches, Olympique Lyon are currently seventh in the Ligue 1 table, two points behind sixth-placed Lens in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff spot.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 27 wins from the last 60 meetings between the sides, Paris Saint-Germain boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Olympique Lyon have picked up 18 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Paris Saint-Germain are unbeaten in five of their last six games against Olympique Lyon, claiming four wins and one draw since March 2021.

Lyon have won their last six away matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 3-1 loss at Le Havre on January 14.

PSG are unbeaten in their last 23 Ligue 1 matches, picking up 16 wins and seven draws since a 3-2 loss against Nice back in September.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyon Prediction

Buoyed by their stunning Champions League victory over Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain will head into Sunday’s game with sky-high confidence.

While Lyon have been impressive on the road, PSG boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we fancy them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Olympique Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of PSG’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two sides)

