Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Under pressure French champions Paris Saint-Germain host RB Leipzig at the Parc des Princes in the fourth UEFA Champions League group stage match of the season.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel is under some pressure after an inconsistent run of results this season.

The Parisians have won only one of their three Champions League games this season, which was against Istanbul Basaksehir.

They fell to 2-1 losses at home to Manchester United and away to RB Leipzig, in what will be a huge cause for concern.

A loss in this game would see PSG left in a tricky situation in their last two games, especially if Manchester United also get past Istanbul Basaksehir in the other group game on Tuesday night.

PSG haven't warmed up for this game in the best possible way either, as they lost 3-2 to Monaco in Ligue 1 on Friday night. A Kylian Mbappe brace put PSG 2-0 up in the first half, but a brace from Kevin Volland and a Cesc Fabregas penalty condemned PSG to a loss.

RB Leipzig fared only slightly better in their Bundsliga match on Saturday. They had a chance to go top of the Bundesliga, but only managed a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt, thanks to a Yussuf Poulsen equalizer.

Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

These two sides have faced each other twice before, having won one game each.

PSG beat RB Leipzig 3-0 in last year's Champions League semifinal, while they lost 2-1 in the reverse fixture in Leipzig three weeks ago.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide: L-W-L-W-W

RB Leipzig form guide: D-W-W-L-L

Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Team News

PSG will have Neymar available for this game, with Tuchel confirming that the Brazilian superstar will start on Tuesday night.

Ander Herrera is a doubt after he picked up a knock before the game against Monaco, while Marco Verratti is still not a confirmed starter for this game.

Apart from that, Moise Kean, Pablo Sarabia, Mauro Icardi, Idrissa Gueye and Julian Draxler all remain sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Moise Kean, Pablo Sarabia, Mauro Icardi, Idrissa Gueye and Julian Draxler

Doubtful: Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti

Suspended: Presnel Kimpembe

For RB Leipzig, Julian Nagelsmann has some headaches with injuries to his defenders. Nordi Mukiele, Lukas Klostermann and Marcel Halstenberg are all likely to miss this game.

Injured: Nordi Mukiele, Lukas Klostermann and Marcel Halstenberg

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos, Abdou Diallo, Layvin Kurzawa; Danilo Pereira, Leandro Paredes, Rafinha; Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi; Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate; Benjamin Henrichs, Amadou Haidara, Marcel Sabitzer, Angelino; Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo; Yussuf Poulsen

Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Advertisement

Neymar's return is massive for PSG in this game. Both him and Mbappe missed the last game against RB Leipzig, which hurt the French champions' chances in that encounter.

With the two superstars back in the side, we are predicting a win for Tuchel's men.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 RB Leipzig