Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Paris Saint-Germain are set to play RB Leipzig at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Gerald Baticle's Angers in Ligue 1. Goals from Portuguese midfielder Danilo Pereira and French superstar Kylian Mbappe ensured victory for Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain. Midfielder Angelo Fulgini scored the consolation goal for Angers.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Christian Streich's Freiburg in the Bundesliga. A first-half penalty from Swedish forward Emil Forsberg for RB Leipzig was cancelled out by a second-half goal from South Korean attacker Jeong Woo-yeong for Freiburg.

Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is even. Paris Saint-Germain have won two games and lost two.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @NOSsport Gini Wijnaldum to NOS: “To be honest, I can't say I'm completely happy [at Paris Saint-Germain] because the situation is not what I wanted. Sometimes if you don’t play it’s worrying”. 🇳🇱🇫🇷 #PSG Gini Wijnaldum to NOS: “To be honest, I can't say I'm completely happy [at Paris Saint-Germain] because the situation is not what I wanted. Sometimes if you don’t play it’s worrying”. 🇳🇱🇫🇷 #PSG @NOSsport

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the UEFA Champions League, with Paris Saint-Germain beating RB Leipzig 1-0. A first-half penalty from Brazilian forward Neymar secured the win for Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-W-W-W

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-W-D-L

Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Team News

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain could be without experienced Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos, while Argentine forward Angel Di Maria is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Mauricio Pochettino is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sergio Ramos

Suspended: Angel Di Maria

RB Leipzig

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch will be unable to call upon the services of Uruguayan left-back Marcelo Saracchi, Germany international Marcel Halstenberg, Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo and Dutch striker Brian Brobbey.

Injured: Marcelo Saracchi, Marcel Halstenberg, Dani Olmo, Brian Brobbey

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Georginio Wijnaldum, Idrissa Gueye, Marco Verratti, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Goal @goal Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut on this day in 2004.𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘄𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗯𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻 🐐 Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut on this day in 2004.𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘄𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗯𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻 🐐 https://t.co/MZtWZYrxEx

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-3-3): Peter Gulacsi, Lukas Klostermann, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, Kevin Kampl, Konrad Laimer, Dominik Szoboszlai, Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva, Emil Forsberg

Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain are yet to find the perfect balance, as they seek to play the dangerous attack of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the first XI. Manager Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure to get things right, and one bad game could prove to be problematic.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, have endured a slow start under new manager Jesse Marsch. Their league form has not been fantastic, but getting out of a tough Champions League group would be a big positive for Marsch.

Paris Saint-Germain's talent means that they are the favourites to win almost every game they play this season.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 RB Leipzig

