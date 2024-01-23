Paris Saint-Germain Women vs Ajax Women Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2024

Paris Saint-Germain Women and Ajax Women return to action in the UEFA Women's Champions League when they square off at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Separated by just one point at the top of the group, we anticipate a thrilling contest between both sides as they look to reach the knockout stages.

Paris Saint-Germain turned in a performance of the highest quality last Saturday when they dismantled Bordeaux 8-1 in the French Women’s top flight.

Joselyn Precheur’s side have now won seven games on the bounce across all competitions, a run which has seen them reach the round of 16 of the Coupe de France.

Having lost their opening two games, back-to-back wins over Roma have seen PSG get their quest for a place in the knockout stages back on track.

Like the hosts, Ajax cruised to a huge victory last time out as they hammered Excelsior 6-1 in the Women’s Eredivisie.

Suzanne Bakker’s side have now won their last four matches across all competitions, including a 1-0 victory over Bayern in the Champions League.

Ajax have picked up seven points from six Champions League matches to sit top of Group C, one point and one place above Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain Women vs Ajax Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second encounter between Paris Saint-Germain Women and Ajax Women, with the Dutch side claiming a 2-0 victory when they first met in November’s reverse fixture.

PSG are on a seven-game winning streak, scoring 29 goals and conceding four since a 1-1 draw against Le Havre on December 10.

Ajax have won their last four matches and are unbeaten in seven consecutive outings, claiming five wins and two draws since November’s 3-0 Champions League defeat against Roma.

PSG are currently on a run of five straight home wins across all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 loss against Bayern on November 23.

Ajax have lost just one of their nine away games this season while claiming six wins and two draws across all competitions.

Paris Saint-Germain Women vs Ajax Women Prediction

PSG and Ajax have put together a fine run of form heading into this one and we anticipate an end-to-end affair with plenty of goalmouth action. The French side have been rock-solid at home this season and we are tipping them to claim all three points on Wednesday.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain Women 2-1 Ajax Women

Paris Saint-Germain Women vs Ajax Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Ajax’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in PSG’s last seven outings)