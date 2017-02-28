Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot admits it will be hard to turn down Real Madrid in the summer

The Frenchman has been a very vital player for Unai Emery this season.

28 Feb 2017

The next possible superstar midfielder at Real Madrid: Adrien Rabiot

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot has said that he will find it hard to turn down offers from 'big clubs’ in the summer, especially if one of those clubs is Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have been impressed with the 21-year-old's performances for Unai Emery's side this season and are looking to sign him in the summer.

And when pressed about the potential of joining the world’s most successful UEFA Champions League side, Rabiot says he's in no rush but would it find hard to just let the offer be.

"I am under contract until 2019 and I do not think I am in a rush. Honestly, I am not thinking about that," Rabiot said in an interview with Europe 1.

"If there are offers from big clubs, that obviously demands that they are considered. Clubs like Real Madrid, they are truly great clubs but, truly, the most important thing is the present and I am concentrating on what I am doing right now, that is the best thing to do."

In case you didn't know...

Rabiot was a key player in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-0 demolition of Barcelona in their first leg of the UEFA Champions League. Alongside Marco Verratti – another Real Madrid target – and Blaise Matuidi, he orchestrated the side to more or less dump the Catalan giants out of the tournament.

The Frenchman came through the ranks at PSG and is a key fixture in Unai Emery’s starting XI. The youngster has featured 91 times for the French club since he made his debut in 2013.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are scouring the world of youth football for the next best young midfielder. And they're moving fast given Luka Modric isn't getting any younger. Borussia Dortmund's Julian Weigl, Arsenal's Jack Wilshere, Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara and Rabiot are all legitimate interests for Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane.

At only 21 and with his contract yet to run for two years, he would cost upwards of €30 million. Having made 27 appearances for the Parisian giants this season, the youngster is en route to becoming one their most valuable players despite his tender age.

What's next?

With Paris Saint-Germain fighting on three fronts this season, and with the kind of squad that could finally win them all, it'll be hard for the Los Blancos to prise him away. Rabiot has come through the ranks of the Parisian club and is finally emerging as the kind of player many thought was possible.

Sportskeeda's Take

Should Real Madrid put in a bid for Rabiot in the summer, he is certain to say yes to it. The chance for a young and talented midfielder to join the likes of Real Madrid is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and it's unlikely he'll let it pass.