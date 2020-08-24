Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich: Player Ratings as Bavarians win 6th UCL title | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Bayern Munich completed a treble by beating Paris St. Germain 1-0 in the final of the UEFA Champions League at the Estadio Da Luz in Lisbon on Sunday night.

Kingsley Coman scored the winner for Bayern Munich with a header at the far-post after a superb cross into the box from Joshua Kimmich.

PSG had their chances throughout the game, with Kylian Mbappe guilty of spurning their best opportunity.

Once Bayern scored midway through the second half though, they were professional and saw the rest of the game out brilliantly as they kept the control of the tempo, and used their immense experience brilliantly well.

Paris St. Germain Player Ratings

Kylian Mbappe didn't have the best of games for PSG

Keylor Navas - 6/10

He made a great save to keep out a Lewandowski header in the first half. He was well-beaten by the Pole earlier, when a shot cannoned back off the post. There was little he could do about Coman's winning goal though.

Thilo Kehrer - 6/10

Kehrer started the match brilliantly, as he pinned Davies back and put a lot of pressure on the Canadian youngster. But in the second half, he was thoroughly overwhelmed. He was outnumbered at the far post, and had to leave Coman free for the goal as well.

Thiago Silva - 5/10

He was AWOL for the Bayern goal. If he was in position, he could have tracked Lewandowski, and Kehrer could've stuck to the back post, and prevented Coman from scoring. As the leader of the defence, you cannot afford to make such basic mistakes. It wasn't a fond PSG farewell in the end for the Brazilian.

Presnel Kimpembe - 7/10

It was an outstanding performance from the young Frenchman. He marshalled Lewandowski really well, and made several important clearances that prevented Bayern from having a clear sight of Navas's goal.

Juan Bernat - 6/10

Bernat was excellent while defending one-on-one against Gnabry. He should've had more protection from those around him though. Bayern were overloading his flank for a few minutes before the goal and the warning signs were there. Eventually, Kimmich had too much time on his hands to cross for Coman to score.

Marquinhos - 7/10

He made Thomas Muller pretty much a non-entity for the whole game. He was everywhere in front of the PSG defence, cleaning up everything in sight.

Leandro Paredes - 5/10

He really didn't do enough to get close to Thiago and prevent the Spaniard from controlling the tempo for Bayern. Lost hi stemper and needlessly picked up a yellow card, before being replaced by Verratti.

Ander Herrera - 8/10

Herrera was excellent in the middle of the park, and was instrumental in creating two big chances for PSG. The first was a lovely reverse through ball to Di Maria, who skied a right-footed shot. The second was a cut-back to Mbappe in space, but the young Frenchman took a tame shot straight at Neuer.

Angel Di Maria - 3/10

At the sight of his matchwinning Champions League final performance in 2014, Di Maria couldn't quite replicate that performance again. He missed a golden chance after being set up by Herrera, and just couldn't link up with Neymar or Mbappe.

Neymar - 6/10

He was once again majestic in the dribble, and played some lovely paces in behind to get Mbappe through. But there was no persistent threat from him, as the Bayern team handled him reasonably well throughout the game.

Kylian Mbappe - 3/10

In a final, you have got to score chances like that. There is no excuse for Mbappe tonight, apart from the fact that he's so young, and will most certainly be back again on this stage, so this could be a massive learning experience for him.

Substitutes

Marco Verratti - 4/10

After coming on to replace Paredes, he hardly made any impact on PSG's forward play, with Bayern shutting up the passing channels effectively.

Julian Draxler - 4/10

He replaced Herrera to provide more creativity from midfield. But the German wasn't allowed to get on the ball in dangerous areas at all.

Layvin Kurzawa - 4/10

He came on to replace the injured Bernat late in the game.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - 3/10

He couldn't replicate his heroics of the quarterfinal. He even had a half-chance to equalise in injury time after Neymar's cross-shot, but he wasn't alive enough to redirect the ball into the net.