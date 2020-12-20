Parma 0-4 Juventus: 5 Talking points as Cristiano Ronaldo's brace lifts the Bianconeri to third | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus won 4-0 at Parma in the 2020-21 Serie A to secure their biggest win under Andrea Pirlo in the Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice from open play while Dejan Kulusevski and Alvaro Morata also chipped in with one apiece.

Following a disappointing midweek draw with Atalanta, where Ronaldo missed a penalty, Juventus were back to winning ways at the Stadio Ennio Tardini. After Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring for Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 11th of the campaign to put the visitors two goals up.

The Portugal captain netted his second of the night three minutes after the interval, before Alvaro Morata applied the coup de la grace five minutes from time to cap off a commanding display from Juventus.

The best chance for the hosts to get anything out of the game came in the 73rd minute when Riccardo Gagliolo was found in the box by a beautiful Hernani cross, but the defender could only drag the ball right across Gianluigi Buffon's goal with a mistimed volley.

On that note, let us take a look at five talking points from the game.

#5 Juventus' veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon produces a rare clean sheet

Gianluigi Buffon helped Juventus keep their third clean sheet in the 2020-21 Serie A.

Juventus recorded their seventh win of the 2020-21 season as Pirlo's men kept only their third clean sheet in the league this campaign.

The last time Juventus kept a clean sheet in the Serie A was back in November when they hosted Cagliari. Interestingly, Ronaldo scored a brace and Gianluigi Buffon started between the sticks in that game.

Two of Juventus' three clean sheets in the league this season have come with Buffon behind the sticks. The veteran goalkeeper was also helped out by a strong defensive display, with the likes of Matthijs De Ligt and Leonardo Bonnuci deserving special mention.

#4 Unbeaten Juventus move to within one point of league leaders AC Milan

Juventus are within touching distance of league leaders AC Milan.

Juventus and AC Milan are the only two unbeaten sides in the Serie A this season. With eight wins in 12 games, Milan are the table-toppers, but Juventus are now only a point behind the Rossoneri following their win at Parma.

Juventus have made the most of Milan's consecutive draws to reduce the gap on the league leaders although the latter could go four points clear if they win against Sassuolo.

Following an indifferent start to their league campaign, the Bianconeri are seemingly back on track for a record-extending tenth consecutive Scudetto.

