Parma director opens up on Manchester United hijacking Amad Diallo deal

Manchester United managed a stunning coup for Atalanta's teenage sensation Amad Diallo, stealing him from under the noses of Parma on deadline day. The Serie A side were about to complete a loan deal for the Ivorian when the Red Devils pounced on the teenager.

Parma had even announced Diallo’s arrival on their social media a few days ago, such was their confidence in securing the services of the player.

However, Manchester United won the race for the Ivorian’s signature, signing him on deadline day for a permanent deal that could reach up to £37.2m with add-ons. Diallo will make the move to Old Trafford in January, with work-permit related issues delaying his arrival.

🔴 We have reached an agreement with Atalanta for the future transfer of Amad Diallo, subject to a medical, personal terms and work permit. 👋#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 5, 2020

It is believed that the Red Devils were monitoring the Ivorian for the last three years. During that period, Diallo went from being a sensational prospect who impressed in the youth set-up at Atalanta, to becoming the youngest ever debut goalscorer in the Serie A last season against Udinese.

Perhaps that prompted the Red Devils to go for the kill this summer, a move that left Parma frustrated. And now, club Director Alessandro Lucarelli has shared his view on the entire episode.

Parma had an agreement in place for Diallo when Manchester United entered the scene

Amad Diallo will arrive at Old Trafford in January

Parma were well on their way to securing the player when it was first reported that Manchester United were interested in the Ivorian. And speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Lucarelli said that the Italian side work through the summer to add talented young players to the squad.

"We worked according to the dictates of the new club, we tried to buy many young players who will be able to give us a hand," he said.

Advertisement

The Italian revealed that Parma had an agreement with Atalanta regarding Diallo, but all that changed when Manchester United entered the negotiations.

"We already had a proven squad, which is strengthened by many interesting young players. You must ask Atalanta about Diallo, we had the agreement and then the negotiation with Manchester United started and they sold him," he added.

Lucarelli tried to play down the entire episode, stating that the club had enough players to compensate for missing out on Diallo, but did admit that the player would have been helpful to Parma’s cause.

"We covered ourselves with other players and we will make up for it, but he would have been useful," he said.

📸 Just a young Amad Diallo meeting his future team-mate, @PaulPogba 🤩#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2020

Manchester United also signed Alex Telles, Edinson Cavani and another teenage prospect Facundo Pellistri on deadline day, even though they missed out on long-term target Jadon Sancho.