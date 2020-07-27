Atalanta will close the curtains on what has been a stunning Serie A season with a final away game against Parma on July 28.

They were pushed to third place by Inter Milan following the latter's 3-0 win over Genoa, meaning a win here is imperative if Gian Piero Gasperini's side are to secure their best-ever finish in the top flight.

However, a place in the Champions League at the end of it would still highlight the stupendous year they've had.

Atalanta have been the most prolific side in front of goal this term, and Parma would know they are in for a long evening. Not to mention, the visitors have not tasted defeat since January 20.

La Dea's hopes of winning the title were put to bed after Juventus beat Sampdoria earlier yesterday, but they'll be hoping to finish with a flourish.

Parma on the other hand, have seen a upturn in form as well, having beaten Napoli and Brescia in their previous two Serie A encounters. They are only two points behind eighth-placed Sassuolo.

On that note, we bring all you need to know ahead of Atalanta's away fixture against Parma.

Parma v Atalanta: Head-to-head

Parma wins: 0

Atalanta wins: 3

Draws: 0

Parma v Atalanta: Form Guide

Last five matches (Serie A)

Parma: W-W-L-L-D

Atalanta: D-W-D-W-D

Parma v Atalanta: Team News

Gaston Brugman remains doubtful for the home side

Parma

The hosts have three first-team players in the treatment room, including Hernani, Matteo Scozzarella and Andreas Cornelius. Additionally, midfield star Gaston Brugman is suffering from a muscular problem and could miss out.

He was, in fact, suspended for the previous game against Brescia, but uncertainty hovers above his fitness.

Dejan Kulusevski, who is poised to join Juventus following this season, could feature in his final home game for Parma.

Injuries: Hernani, Matteo Scozzarella and Andreas Cornelius

Doubtful: Gaston Brugman

Suspensions: None

Muriel could return to the fold for Atalanta

Atalanta

Gasperini has no fresh injury to deal with, although Josip Ilicic remains a huge doubt.

Besides, the Italian could field a different XI that was held by AC Milan, while we could also witness a change in structure. Muriel, who has netted an impressive 18 goals this campaign, is set to return to the starting line-up.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Josip Ilicic

Suspensions: None

Parma v Atalanta: Probable XI

Gervinho's pace and form could come in handy for the hosts

Parma predicted XI (4-3-3): Luigi Sepe; Vincent Laurini, Bruno Alves, Kastriot Dermaku, Matteo Darmian; Juraj Kucka, Jasmin Kurtic, Antonino Barilla; Dejan Kulusevski, Gervinho, Gianluca Caprari

de Roon has been in fine form for Atalanta

Atalanta predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Pierluigi Gollini; Rafael Toloi, Jose Palomino, Berat Djimsiti; Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Martin de Roon, Timothy Castagne; Mario Pasalic; Muriel, Alejandro Gomez

Parma v Atalanta: Match Prediction

This match may not unfold like the last time these two teams met, with Atalanta smashing five past Parma.

However, the likes of Mario Pasalic on the ball could create a host of problems for the home side, who will eventually succumb to the pressure.

Predicted score: Parma 1-3 Atalanta