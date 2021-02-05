Parma vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Parma welcome Bologna to the Ennio Tardini Stadium on Sunday in their Serie A clash.

The hosts are winless in their last 12 fixtures across all competitions and have suffered two back-to-back 2-0 defeats heading into the fixture.

Bologna have fared comparatively better than the hosts but still have just one win to their name in 2021.

Parma vs Bologna Head-to-Head

This will be the 47th edition of the Derby dell'Emilia. In the 46 meetings so far, the two sides have been evenly matched with 12 wins for the Crociati and 13 for the Rossoblù.

Five of their last seven encounters have ended in draws and the two sides have shared the spoils on 21 occasions.

They last met in the second game of this Serie A season at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. Bologna inflicted a 4-1 loss on Parma in that fixture.

Advertisement

Parma form guide across all competitions: L-L-L-D-L

Bologna form guide in the Serie A: L-L-W-L-D

Parma vs Bologna Team News

Parma

Simone Iacoponi has been ruled out on account of a knee injury

Roberto D'Aversa won't be able to count on Nicolussi Caviglia, Simone Iacoponi, Lautaro Valenti and Yann Karamoh on account of injuries.

The availability of Botond Balogh, Giuseppe Pezzella, and Roberto Inglese remains questionable. New signing Joshua Zirkzee is nursing a thigh strain.

Another day, another presentation press conference 🎙️💛💙



Head over to our official website to see what Dennis #Man, @JoshuaZirkzee and Vasileios #Zagaritis had to say today ➡ https://t.co/HAmmgvIpIb#ForzaParma pic.twitter.com/HOBNShHEv8 — Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) February 4, 2021

Injured: Nicolussi Caviglia, Simone Iacoponi, Lautaro Valenti, Yann Karamoh

Doubtful: Botond Balogh, Giuseppe Pezzella, Roberto Inglese, Joshua Zirkzee

Suspended: None

Bologna

Advertisement

Siniša Mihajlović has a couple of injury concerns for the one-hour trip to Parma. Federico Santander is a long-term absentee. Meanwhile, striker Riccardo Orsolini is also expected to sit this one out on account of muscular discomfort.

Gary Medel and Paolo Faragò trained separately from the group in the training sessions. Their involvement in the fixture remains in doubt.

Next up: #ParmaBologna 🔜⚔️



A certain somebody made his debut against the Gialloblù back in September 🦕#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/n9a4ckb80V — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) February 3, 2021

Injured: Federico Santander, Riccardo Orsolini

Doubtful: Gary Medel, Paolo Faragò

Suspended: None

Parma vs Bologna Predicted XI

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luigi Sepe; Riccardo Gagliolo, Yordan Osorio, Bruno Alves, Andrea Conti; Jasmin Kurtic, Hernani, Alberto Grassi; Gervinho, Juraj Kucka, Andreas Cornelius

Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Danilo, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mitchell Dijks; Nicolas Dominguez, Jerdy Schouten; Andreas Skov Olsen, Roberto Soriano, Musa Barrow; Rodrigo Palacio

Parma vs Bologna Prediction

Parma are the lowest-scoring side in Serie A at the moment. They have 14 goals in 20 games and have scored just one goal in their last six games.

Bologna have been inconsistent in front of the goal but have been poor defensively, having conceded 35 goals so far. They have conceded two goals in four of their last five outings.

Advertisement

We think the struggles in front of the goal will continue for Parma. Meanwhile, in the absence of Orsolini Bologna, Bologna may also struggle in the final third.

A goalless draw looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Parma 0-0 Bologna