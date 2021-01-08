Parma vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this weekend with another round of matches as Lazio take on Parma at the Ennio Tardini Stadium on Sunday. Lazio have not met expectations so far this season and will want to put their best foot forward in this game.

Parma are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have registered four defeats on the trot in the league. The home side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Atalanta and will need to be at its best in this game.

Lazio, on the other hand, have improved over the past two weeks but still remain in eighth place in the Serie A table. The Biancocelesti edged Fiorentina to a 2-1 victory during the week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Parma vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Lazio have a good record against Parma and have won 13 matches out of a total of 20 games played between the two teams. Parma have managed only two victories against Lazio and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams ended in a hard-fought 1-0 victory for Lazio. Felipe Caicedo scored the crucial winning goal on the day and will want to replicate his heroics in this game.

Parma form guide in the Serie A: L-L-L-L-D

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-D-L-W-D

Parma vs Lazio Team News

Vincent Laurini is unavailable at the moment

Parma

Parma have several injury concerns at the moment and will have to do without Alberto Grassi, Riccardo Gagliolo, Yordan Osorio, Gervinho, Simone Iacoponi, and Juraj Kucka against Parma this weekend.

Injured: Alberto Grassi, Riccardo Gagliolo, Yordan Osorio, Gervinho, Simone Iacoponi, Juraj Kucka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio have a depleted squad

Lazio

Lazio have several injuries to account for and will have to do without Lucas Leiva, Mohamed Fares, Marco Parolo, and Senad Lulic going into this fixture. Manuel Lazzari and Adam Marusic are likely to start as wing-backs in the Biancocelesti's 3-5-2 system.

Injured: Lucas Leiva, Mohamed Fares, Marco Parolo, Senad Lulic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Parma vs Lazio Predicted XI

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luigi Sepe; Giuseppe Pezzella, Riccardo Gagliolio, Bruno Alves, Maxime Busi; Jasmin Kurtic, Gaston Brugman, Hernani Azevedo Junior; Mihai Valentin Mihaila, Roberto Inglese, Yann Karamoh

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Stefan Radu, Francisco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe; Adam Marusic, Luis Alberto, Gonzalo Escalante, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Manuel Lazzari; Ciro Immobile, Felipe Caicedo

Parma vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have excellent players in their ranks but have not been able to reach the heights that have been expected of them this season. The Biancocelesti will want to secure European qualification this year and cannot afford to slip up in this game.

Parma have endured a miserable season and need a victory to move out of the relegation zone this weekend. Lazio have a superior squad, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Parma 1-4 Lazio

