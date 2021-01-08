Udinese vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this weekend as Udinese take on Napoli at the Friuli Stadium on Sunday. Napoli have been a resurgent force over the past month and are the favourites to win this game.

Udinese are currently in 15th place in the Serie A standings and have endured a slump in recent weeks. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Bologna and will want to bounce back in this game.

Napoli are in sixth place in the Serie A table and will want to move past their defeat earlier this week. Gennaro Gattuso has excellent players at his disposal and will want his side to take all three points away from this fixture.

Udinese vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Napoli have a good record against Udinese and have won 14 matches out of a total of 30 games played between the two sides. Udinese have managed only six victories against Napoli and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

The previous match between the two teams last year ended in a 2-1 victory for Napoli. Matteo Politano scored an important goal on the day and will want to make his mark on this game.

Udinese form guide in the Serie A: D-L-L-D-D

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: L-W-D-L-L

Udinese vs Napoli Team News

Udinese need to win this game

Udinese

Gerard Deulofeu, Mato Jajalo, Stefano Okaka, and Ignacio Pussetto are currently injured and have been ruled out of this game. Udinese have not been at their best and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Injured: Gerard Deulofeu, Mato Jajalo, Stefano Okaka, Ignacio Pussetto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli have a depleted squad

Napoli

Kalidou Koulibaly and Dries Mertens are sidelined at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Victor Osimhen has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been excluded from the Napoli squad.

Injured: Kalidou Koulibaly, Dries Mertens, Victor Osimhen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese vs Napoli Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso; Samir,Kevin Bonifazi, Rodrigo Becao; Marvin Zeegelaar, Roberto Pereyra, Rolando Mandragora, Rodrigo de Paul, Jens Stryger Larsen; Kevin Lasagna, Fernando Forestieri

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret; Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Kostas Manolas, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz; Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne; Andrea Petagna

Udinese vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have a talented squad filled with prodigious talents and the likes of Matteo Politano and Andrea Petagna will want to make their presence felt in the Serie A. Gennaro Gattuso has been a positive influence on the squad and will want his players to express themselves over the weekend.

Udinese have struggled in the league this season and will have to play out of their skins in this match. Napoli have excellent players at their disposal and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Udinese 1-3 Napoli

