Parma vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of crucial games this weekend as Sassuolo take on Parma at the Ennio Tardini Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have had their struggles this month and have a point to prove this weekend.

Parma are currently rooted to the bottom of the Serie A standings and have already been relegated from the Italian top-flight. The home side is playing for pride on Sunday and will want to make a statement of intent in this game.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Neroverdi slumped to a 3-1 defeat against Juventus in their previous game and will look to bounce back in this fixture.

Parma vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

Parma have a surprisingly good record against Sassuolo and have won five out of 11 games played between the two teams. Sassuolo have managed only two victories against Parma and will need to cut the deficit this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two Italian sides took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Sassuolo missed several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this match.

Parma form guide in the Serie A: L-L-L-L-L

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: L-W-D-W-W

Parma vs Sassuolo Team News

Parma have a depleted squad

Parma

Wylan Cyprien, Roberto Inglese, Simone Iacoponi, Joshua Zirkzee, and Yann Karamoh are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Hernani has served his suspension and is available for selection.

Injured: Wylan Cyprien, Roberto Inglese, Simone Iacoponi, Joshua Zirkzee, Yann Karamoh, Dennis Man, Gaston Brugman, Valentin Mihaila, Giuseppe Pezzella

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sassuolo need to win this game

Sassuolo

Sassuolo will have to do without a few important players this week with Filippo Romagna and Francesco Magnanelli sidelined for this game. Domenico Berardi has made progress with his recovery and is available for this match.

Injured: Francesco Magnanelli, Filippo Romagna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Parma vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luigi Sepe; Riccardo Gagliolo, Bruno Alves, Yordan Osorio, Vincent Laurini; Hernani, Simon Sohm, Juraj Kucka; Gervinho, Graziano Pelle, Juan Brunetta

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Georgios Kyriakopoulos, Gian Marco Ferrari, Vlad Chiriches, Mert Muldur; Pedro Obiang, Manuel Locatelli; Jeremie Boga, Domenico Berardi, Filip Djuricic; Giacomo Raspadori

Parma vs Sassuolo Prediction

Sassuolo have managed to arrest their mid-season slump with a series of victories but will need to put their midweek defeat behind them ahead of this game. The Neroverdi have excellent players in their ranks and will need to win this match.

Parma have endured a miserable campaign and will have to prepare for another season in the second division. Sassuolo are the better team at the moment and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: Parma 0-2 Sassuolo

