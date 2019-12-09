Patrick Vieira contact made, Gunners failed to complete moves for Harry Maguire and Wilfried Zaha this summer: Arsenal transfer news round-up, 9th December 2019

Unai Emery

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup! In what has been a tumultuous time for Arsenal, the rumour mill has been on overdrive in recent weeks as the club continue to be linked with players and managers alike. Freddie Ljungberg has taken over the reins on an interim basis after Unai Emery's sacking and a handful of managers in world football continue to be linked with the job.

The North London club are also linked with a whole host of players, as they aim to reinforce their squad and turn their fortunes around in the business end of the season. On that note, let's look at the most compelling Arsenal transfer rumours in the last 24 hours or so.

Emery wanted Harry Maguire and Wilfred Zaha at Arsenal

According to Sky Sports, Unai Emery reportedly wanted to complete big-money deals for Harry Maguire and Wilfried Zaha this summer. Crystal Palace refused to part with their talisman, which led to the Gunners moving for compatriot Nicolas Pepe in the end and Maguire, on the other hand, proved to be too expensive.

Arsenal's failure to qualify for the Champions League for the third season running proved to be a defining factor in both deals, and their abysmal form towards the latter part of the 2018-19 season proved to be Emery's downfall.

Patrick Vieira admits he'd listen to Arsenal offer

Nice manager Patrick Vieira has claimed that although he is happy at the French outfit, he'd find it hard to turn down a move to Arsenal as he continues to be linked with the job. The Frenchman spent 9 fruitful years in North London, where he went on to establish himself as one of the most gifted central midfield players of his generation under Arsene Wenger.

"You can never ignore a club where you’ve spent nine years."

Speaking to Canal Plus, he expressed his love for the club and admitted that he would listen to the club if they made an offer for him.

"I’m focused on this project at Nice, I feel very good here. It’s a very exciting project. I’ve always said that I’m very happy in Nice."

Arsenal baulked at Thomas Partey's £50 million release clause

According to The Athletic, Atletico Madrid's midfield ace Thomas Partey was a prime target for the Arsenal this summer but they opted against making a move for the midfielder, as his £50 million release clause was deemed to be over the odds by the club's hierarchy.

Partey has been one of the most in-form midfielders in the world this season and has established himself as an indispensable member of Diego Simeone's side. Instead, the Gunners added to their ranks in midfield by exploiting the situation in the other half of the Spanish capital, as Dani Ceballos joined the club on a one-year loan deal from Real Madrid.