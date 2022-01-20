Paul Merson's predictions for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other Premier League GW 23 fixtures

The Premier League features another round of massive games this weekend, and we have several exciting clashes in store for us in the English top flight. There are important games scheduled at both the top and the bottom of a Premier League table that could look very different come the end of the week!

The Premier League’s relegation battle is increasingly becoming a four-horse race this season, and Everton should be able to do better now with Ferguson in charge. Watford, Norwich, Newcastle, and Burnley still find themselves on the brink at the moment and have important fixtures ahead of them this month.

Manchester City seem to be running away with the Premier League at the moment, and both Liverpool and Chelsea have fallen behind in the title race. The top-four race becomes more interesting by the day, with Arsenal, West Ham, Tottenham, and Manchester United fighting it out for Champions League qualification.

As we approach the business end of the season, a six-pointer every week will seem par for the course. We have more than just the one this time around, and here’s a look at my predictions for this weekend’s Premier League matches.

Watford vs Norwich City

Watford v Southampton - Premier League

Wow, this is the biggest game of the weekend. Both teams are relegation contenders at the moment, and this is a massive Premier League match. The other teams at the bottom would hope for a draw, but they wouldn’t mind Norwich winning this game. Norwich don’t seem like they can go on a run. If Norwich do manage to win this game, they’re out of the bottom three. Unthinkable, isn’t it?

Watford have the better front three of the two teams and have been dangerous with their counter-attacks. They can open up a gap at the bottom and put major pressure on the rest of the chasing pack with a victory here. I’m going to back Watford to win this game.

Prediction: Watford 2-0 Norwich City

Everton vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League

Everton will put up a better showing this weekend with Duncan Ferguson in charge. They’re all over the place at the moment but I think Ferguson will make a difference. They have more of a chance than they did under Rafa Benitez, but they’ll up against a strong Villa side.

Steven Gerrard’s return to Goodison Park will spice this fixture up. I don’t think Coutinho will start this game, but he’s an excellent substitute to have in the Premier League. I like Jacob Ramsey – he didn’t start well against Manchester United, but he played through his sticky patch and that’s not easy as a youngster.

Aston Villa are playing well at the moment. They needed game-changers in the transfer window, and they have quite a few now. Everton could nick a draw here, but Aston Villa are the better team at this moment in time.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Aston Villa

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Brentford should’ve been out of sight in that first half against Manchester United. They didn’t take their chances and were punished in the end. I think this’ll be a harder game for them than the one against United.

Wolves are on a high at the moment. They’re a solid team and are very hard to break down – they go to places and hardly let in a goal! Wolves have become dark horses for the top four this season. They put three goals past Southampton last week, and hold the upper hand against Brentford this weekend.

Prediction: Brentford 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

West Ham United v Leeds United: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Leeds managed a brilliant result against West Ham in their previous Premier League game, and this is suddenly not as big a match now. The pressure is off for Leeds – if they win this game, they’re safe. Leeds do give away too many chances, however, and I think the pace of Almiron could hurt them.

I’m going to go with a Leeds victory here. Newcastle are struggling in the Premier League and can’t seem to win a game. They were in front against Watford last week but just couldn’t seem to hang on. I think Newcastle can find the back of the net here, but Leeds should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Newcastle United

