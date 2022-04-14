Paul Merson's predictions for FA Cup semifinals and Premier League GW 33 fixtures

The Premier League is back with another round of fixtures this weekend, and the business end of the 2021-22 season has finally arrived. The title race features the Premier League's usual suspects yet again this season, with Liverpool and Manchester City engaged in another intriguing battle for the crown.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have kept themselves busy with a fight of their own, and will need to win their matches this weekend to keep their top-four hopes alive. There shouldn't be any hope for Manchester United, however, with the way they've been playing.

Manchester City face Liverpool test in FA Cup semifinals this weekend

Liverpool and Manchester City find themselves at odds yet again in the FA Cup and could take a massive stride towards the trophy this weekend. Both Premier League giants have been in a league of their own this season and can be unstoppable on their day.

Chelsea also face a fairly formidable foe in Crystal Palace in their FA Cup clash but will back themselves to step up in what is a crucial fixture for Thomas Tuchel. Here are my predictions for this weekend's FA Cup and Premier League matches.

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

I got last week's Premier League prediction right! Manchester City have played out a 2-2 draw with Liverpool this month and I reckon Liverpool have a slight advantage in this game.

City had a real hard game against Atletico Madrid, to be fair. They've had to travel this week, and it was a very physical game as well. Liverpool rested Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Fabinho in the Champions League and are almost certain to score goals this weekend.

Prediction: Manchester City 1-2 Liverpool

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Luton Town: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Chelsea were absolutely outstanding against Real Madrid the other night. Timo Werner could've scored five goals in the first half against Southampton, but he still has a long way to go at the club. He's scoring great goals at the moment and could play a part against Crystal Palace.

Werner, Havertz, and Mason Mount are Chelsea's best front three at the moment. With Conor Gallagher unavailable for Crystal Palace, I see nothing but a Chelsea win here.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Premier League

Brighton stunned Arsenal last week and could do with a similar performance this week. Tottenham could face a few hurdles against Brighton this weekend, but I'm still going to back them to win this game.

Everyone's getting a bit carried away with Spurs at the moment. They were blown away in the first half against Aston Villa. They're still in the top-four race at the moment, but it isn't done and dusted. They have a few tough matches ahead and will need a victory here.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United vs Norwich City

Everton v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United will win this Premier League game easily, and it'll paper over the cracks yet again. United couldn't even beat Everton last week and have been in terrible form this year.

Norwich City can be impressive on their day - they did well to beat Burnley last week. Manchester United need to start winning matches, and they can't afford to rest players now. If they don't win this game, there's no point going to Liverpool next week.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Norwich City

Watford vs Brentford

Brentford v West Ham United - Premier League

Brentford have turned a corner this season, and I think they'll finish Watford for good on Saturday. Everyone's going to go after Eriksen after this season. I didn't see many clubs lining up for him after he announced his comeback. I hope he'll keep that in mind when his contract ends.

Watford's front three isn't clicking at the moment, and Ismaila Sarr missed an absolute sitter the other day. Brentford will have miles too much for Watford this weekend and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Watford 1-3 Brentford

Arsenal vs Southampton

Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Premier League

Southampton are in poor form but they'll need to go after a result. No one thinks this game is a foregone conclusion. Southampton have come back for a nine-goal debacle before and cannot be taken lightly.

Arsenal could fancy their chances of picking up a win here. Alexandre Lacazette hasn't been able to score goals and I wouldn't be surprised if he doesn't play this game. Southampton are not going to sit back and defend this week, and I think that could play into Arsenal's hands.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Southampton

Newcastle United vs Leicester City

SSC Napoli v Leicester City: Group C - UEFA Europa League

This fixture largely depends on how Leicester City get on in their Europa League match. They might rest a few players over the weekend. Leicester are still a big football club and picked up a massive win against Wolves the other day.

Both teams have a shot at winning this game. Newcastle and Leicester play an open game, and both sides have a go when they get the chance. The way both teams are playing, a draw may well be the most probable result this weekend.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-2 Leicester City

West Ham United vs Burnley

West Ham United v Olympique Lyon: Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Burnley have to win this game. I watched them last week - did anyone tell them they had to win that game? I thought they were very poor. How can you not play your most talented player in a match you have to win?

Sean Dyche has done an unbelievable job at Burnley and has kept them in the Premier League against all odds. Burnley are desperate at the moment, but I'm going to go with West Ham to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-0 Burnley

