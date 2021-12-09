Paul Merson's predictions for Liverpool vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 16 fixtures

After an eventful week of European football, we’re back in action with another set of Premier League matches over the weekend. December has been an intriguing month for English football so far and is set to produce a relentless fixture list as we approach the new year.

We’re nearly halfway through the 2021-22 Premier League season at the moment and the league table is already beginning to take shape. The top three have carved out a title race of their own this season and the Premier League’s Christmas schedule could have a massive impact on their fortunes.

Premier League @premierleague See you later 👋



The 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 skills on show from last time out See you later 👋The 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 skills on show from last time out https://t.co/6OltIArohK

Fourth place remains up for grabs in the Premier League, with several contenders lining up to take their shot. Manchester United seem to be riding another wave at the moment but will face stiff competition from Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham for a fourth-place finish.

The Premier League relegation battle is also heating up with Norwich and Newcastle fighting for their places in the top flight. Here are my predictions for this weekend’s crucial Premier League fixtures.

Brentford vs Watford

Watford v Southampton - Premier League

This is a massive football game for both teams. Brentford have got some tough fixtures coming up this month. Ivan Toney is still out with COVID-19 and won’t play this game. He’s a big miss for them. If Toney plays, I give them every chance. Without him, I don’t see how they’ll hurt Watford.

Brentford will likely go after this game and that will play into Watford’s hands. This could be a bad result for Brentford, and I’m predicting a crucial victory for Claudio Ranieri’s Watford this weekend.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Watford

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League

I don’t see Wolves scoring a single goal against Manchester City. They can hold on for quite a bit and have been tight at the back, but they just aren’t able to find the back of the net. I thought Wolves did very well against Liverpool last week, but they’ve got to take their chances when they push forward.

Bernardo Silva is at the top of his game and is doing very well for himself. Mahrez, Sterling, and De Bruyne have been untouchable in the team in the past – now, Bernardo Silva is the talisman. Pep Guardiola has been pretty fortunate in that sense.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Guardiola changed Bernardo’s mind pushing him to stay… and he’s back at top level. Bernardo Silva’s flying… and it’s thanks to Pep. Bernardo wanted to leave Man City last summer. The board asked for €70m - Atletico wanted Bernardo but NO way for €40/45m proposals. ⭐️🇵🇹 #MCFC Guardiola changed Bernardo’s mind pushing him to stay… and he’s back at top level. Bernardo Silva’s flying… and it’s thanks to Pep. Bernardo wanted to leave Man City last summer. The board asked for €70m - Atletico wanted Bernardo but NO way for €40/45m proposals. ⭐️🇵🇹 #MCFCGuardiola changed Bernardo’s mind pushing him to stay… and he’s back at top level. https://t.co/RgM0707tpH

I think Bernardo Silva’s the best Portuguese player in the Premier League at the moment. It isn’t even close, is it? Make no mistake – he’s never going to achieve the heights Ronaldo has scaled in his career. At the moment, however, you’d be hard-pressed to look past Bernardo Silva. With the talent Pep Guardiola has at his disposal, I’m going to go with a very comfortable victory for Manchester City.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea vs Leeds United

Malmo FF v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

This is a big game for Chelsea. They were poor against a West Ham side that wasn’t really going anywhere and have a few defensive issues to fix at the moment. Mendy has been absolutely outstanding so far but made a mistake against West Ham – Tuchel will just have to let it go at this point.

Chelsea still have miles too much for Leeds, and they did give them the run-around last season. Leeds haven’t been major goalscorers in the Premier League this season and I think Chelsea will go back to keeping a clean sheet in this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Leeds United

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Aston Villa will cause Liverpool a few problems along the way this weekend, but will their defense turn up? Steven Gerrard's biggest problem at the moment is consistency - can they step up for a full 90 minutes? They managed it against Crystal Palace, but not against Brighton and Leicester.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane played 60 minutes in what effectively was a dead rubber in the Champions League, and fair play to them. Who wouldn't want to play at the San Siro? I think Liverpool have too much quality for Aston Villa and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Aston Villa

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ashwin