Paul Merson's predictions for Manchester United vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 9 fixtures

We're at that stage of the Premier League season where games are getting harder to call. There are mini-leagues within the top-flight now and some teams are already up against it, with Norwich City yet to win a game in eight attempts since their promotion.

I know it's still early doors and my prediction will change pretty much every week, but I still think Manchester City are favorites for the Premier League title. I like Chelsea's attitude under Thomas Tuchel and the way Liverpool attack, but City's squad just looks far too strong even if they have a handful of injury concerns.

While there are a few interesting games to look out for, Liverpool's trip to Old Trafford to take on arch-rivals Manchester United promises to be an intriguing contest. Which of the two Premier League giants will come out on top? Right now, it's anyone's best guess.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal have done alright in the Premier League so far. People said it was a bad result the other day against Crystal Palace, but I think this is the kind of game they lost a couple of years ago. In recent weeks, they've kept sticking at it and need to win this one badly, as otherwise, it'll quickly become three games without a win in the Premier League.

Arsenal @Arsenal 💬 "I was really sad after reading that statement from Steve... We can't accept certain things because they are how they are. No, we are here to improve them and change them."🎙 @M8Arteta 💬 "I was really sad after reading that statement from Steve... We can't accept certain things because they are how they are. No, we are here to improve them and change them."🎙 @M8Arteta

Aston Villa, on the other hand, had a nightmare result against Wolves. They were 2-0 up with 10 minutes left on the clock but somehow squandered their advantage, as they made a series of wrong substitutions. It'll be a tough game, but I expect Arsenal to just edge this one.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa

Chelsea vs Norwich City

Chelsea FC v Zenit St. Petersburg: Group H - UEFA Champions League

What score do you want? This game is a foregone conclusion, in my opinion. Chelsea will be without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, but they'll still have miles too much for the Premier League's bottom dwellers Norwich City, so I think the home side will win 3-0.

Thomas Tuchel might opt to play Kai Havertz upfront - I can't think of anyone else who could play in that position. Suddenly, you look at Chelsea and think they are a little bit short in attack, but this is a good game for Havertz to make his opportunity count. He isn't an out-and-out center-forward, but this is an easy game for Chelsea so it won't matter.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Norwich City

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Premier League

I like the way Crystal Palace are playing under Patrick Vieira, he's got them playing on the front foot. They've been incredibly unlucky with a few last-gasp equalizers, but overall, I think they've performed well in the Premier League after a slow start.

Despite the positive news about Newcastle United's takeover, you have to admit that they are in major trouble. They could be in a relegation battle and their fixture list doesn't look too kind, so these are worrying times for them. Steve Bruce is gone and they are yet to announce his replacement, so I fancy Palace to take advantage of the situation and secure three points in this one.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Newcastle United

Leeds United vs Wolves

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Wolves staged a great comeback against Aston Villa last weekend in the Premier League. They were never in the game for 80 minutes or so, but they came back to win the derby 3-2 with three quick-fire goals.

Leeds United, on the other hand, disappointed me against Southampton and didn't even have a shot on target. This is a big game for both teams, but I just get the feeling that Leeds will nick this one. They are a different team at home and will look to win their second Premier League game of the season after comfortably beating Watford earlier this month.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Southampton

