Paul Merson's predictions for Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United and other Premier League GW 10 fixtures

We’ve had an eventful week in English football, and the Premier League put on a brilliant show last weekend. 40 goals in 10 matches and more than a fair share of shocking results – it comes as no surprise that everybody seems to love the Premier League!

The top three are in a league of their own at the moment, with Liverpool and Chelsea posing legitimate threats to Manchester City’s Premier League crown. Chelsea, in particular, have a big squad with multiple players in every position. They put seven past Norwich last week without Romelu Lukaku on the pitch and are genuine contenders for the Premier League title.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are only a couple of injuries away from another struggle. Competing on four fronts gives you several games to play but if Liverpool keep everybody fit, they’ll be right up there this season.

There are a number of excellent games to look forward to in the Premier League this weekend, with Manchester United’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur a particularly intriguing fixture. Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer redeem himself and his squad this weekend? With Manchester United, your guess is as good as mine.

Leicester City vs Arsenal

Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier League

Arsenal have shown marked improvement this month but they now have a few injuries to deal with. They’re a hard team to beat at the moment, and they know how to dig in when they’re not playing well. I thought Arsenal were outstanding against Aston Villa – it’s the best I’ve seen them play this season.

Leicester City were very fortunate to win against Brentford last weekend. Brendan Rodgers has built a good team, however, and their performance against Manchester United is a testament to their ability. Arsenal seem to have learnt a thing or two about earning results in difficult games, and a point here would be a good outcome for the Gunners.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Arsenal

Watford vs Southampton

Everton v Watford - Premier League

Watford, wow! I did not see that coming. They were brilliant against Everton and I wouldn’t put it past them to carry on and win another game this weekend. With Everton, you know that they’re an attacking side and will inevitably be vulnerable on the counter. Southampton play a different kind of game and these matches could pose a few problems for Watford.

Southampton did well in their 2-2 draw against Burnley, and they’re perfectly capable of a decent outing. This game gives Watford a chance to put some daylight between themselves and the relegation zone, however, and I’d back Claudio Ranieri’s men to seize the opportunity.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Southampton

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Brighton are a decent team and can pull off an upset on their day. I think this is going to be a harder game for Liverpool than the one they played against Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp is spoilt for choice with his front three this season, and his forward line always seems outstanding irrespective of his team selection.

While both Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are great options to have, I’d personally go with Firmino alongside Salah and Mane this weekend. Brighton play an expansive game and they do leave spaces down the channel for their opponents to exploit. I honestly can’t see Liverpool losing this game at the moment, and I’m going to go with another victory for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

Chelsea v Norwich City - Premier League

I worry for Newcastle. Nothing’s changed for them – they don’t have a manager, they’re in a relegation battle, and I don’t know what’s going on. They got absolutely ripped by Crystal Palace last week and they were lucky that Benteke didn’t have his shooting boots on.

It’s all right to come in with all this money, but you need to have a plan. They’ve sacked Steve Bruce and they’re going into tough Premier League games without a manager. I can’t believe what I’m seeing at the moment.

Chelsea have rested most of their players this week. They made loads of changes in the Carabao Cup, and I don’t think they can be stopped this weekend. Newcastle United are an absolute disaster at the moment, and I don’t see anything but a Chelsea win here.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle United

