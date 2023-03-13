Paul Pogba injured again, likely to be out for multiple weeks after missing 34 of 37 games for Juventus this season- Reports

Paul Pogba can't seem to catch a break at Juventus this season, with the midfielder reportedly suffering a muscle injury in training.

The France international's re-debut for the Old Lady was delayed until 28 February due to a long-term meniscus injury. He joined Juventus last summer from Manchester United on a free transfer for the second time in his career.

Since then, he has been named in the Italian giants' matchday squad just three out of a possible 37 times this campaign. Following his 22-minute cameo in his team's 4-2 Serie A win against Torino last month, his only other appearance came on 5 March.

He played 13 minutes against I Giallorossi as manager Jose Mourinho's side secured a 1-0 league win. The 29-year-old was also an unused substitute in his team's 2-0 Serie A loss against Monza in January.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #UEL



No new injuries — but Pogba arrived late yesterday evening and he won’t be part of Juventus list. Paul Pogba has not been called up for Europa League game vs Freiburg due to disciplinary reasonsNo new injuries — but Pogba arrived late yesterday evening and he won’t be part of Juventus list. Paul Pogba has not been called up for Europa League game vs Freiburg due to disciplinary reasons 🚨⚪️⚫️🇫🇷 #UELNo new injuries — but Pogba arrived late yesterday evening and he won’t be part of Juventus list. https://t.co/Ag6CjW56Cb

According to the Athletic, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner recently tweaked a muscle while practicing free kicks in training. This setback could sideline him from action for a further three weeks.

He was absent from his team's 1-0 first-leg UEFA Europa League round-of-16 win against SC Freiburg on 9 March due to disciplinary reasons. The Frenchman was apparently punished for turning up late to a team dinner.

Pogba's absence against Sampdoria on Sunday (12 March), however, was due to his latest adductor injury. Speaking after his team's 4-2 Serie A win at the Allianz Stadium, manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed:

"This morning, Pogba was taking free kicks and felt a twinge in his adductor. He will have tests tomorrow, but he will certainly not be there on Thursday or next Sunday, so we’ll see him after the break for international duty."

Paul Pogba set to miss two big games for Juventus this month with latest injury

Paul Pogba's adductor injury will sideline him for Juventus' second-leg last-16 clash in the Europa League against SC Freiburg on 16 March in Germany.

The former Manchester United midfielder will miss the Derby d'Italia against Inter Milan in the league on 19 March. Fans will hope he returns in time for Juventus' league clash against Hellas Verona on the first day of April after the international break.

Three days after that game, Juve will face I Nerazzurri in the first leg of the Coppa Italia. Despite being 30 points behind league leaders Napoli after 26 games this season courtesy of a 15-point deduction, Juventus are still in the hunt for two trophies.

They could still win the Europa League and the Coppa Italia. Winning the former would guarantee participation in next year's UEFA Champions League. They currently trail fourth-placed AC Milan by nine points, who also have a game in hand.

