Paul Pogba could miss 2022 FIFA World Cup if he opts to have knee surgery: Reports 

France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly in danger of missing the FIFA World Cup later this year.

According to Foot National, the 29-year-old playmaker will soon make a decision on whether he'll undergo surgery on an injured knee.

Paul Pogba returned to Juventus on a free transfer in July following an unspectacular six seasons at Manchester United. The midfielder picked up the aforementioned injury during pre-season training, with the World Cup just three months away.

SPORTbible @sportbible Juventus confirm that Paul Pogba has picked up a meniscus injury that may require surgery which would rule him out for months. Juventus confirm that Paul Pogba has picked up a meniscus injury that may require surgery which would rule him out for months. ❌ Juventus confirm that Paul Pogba has picked up a meniscus injury that may require surgery which would rule him out for months. https://t.co/bdeHfxPj8z

As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Paul Pogba flew to Lyon to meet doctor Bertrand Sonnery-Cotter. He sought the knee expert’s opinion on whether he should seek surgery on the meniscus of his right knee.

Should he choose to go under the knife, he will be out of action for four months, meaning he will be unable to help France defend their title in Qatar. Juventus are keen for Pogba to go down this route as they feel it will benefit them in the long term.

Pogba is desperate to play for Didier Deschamps' side at this year's tournament and is exploring alternative ways to heal himself.

The former United midfielder played a crucial role in Les Bleus' 2018 triumph in Russia, which culminated with him scoring in the final against Croatia.

90min @90min_Football Paul Pogba looks set to miss the World Cup, so how should France line-up without the midfielder this winter in Qatar? 🤔 Paul Pogba looks set to miss the World Cup, so how should France line-up without the midfielder this winter in Qatar? 🤔🇫🇷 https://t.co/CgbCeQUBTC

Paul Pogba explains why Manchester United move fizzled out

The World Cup winner arrived at Old Trafford in 2016 as the most expensive footballer ever. Expectations were sky-high following his incredibly successful stint at Juventus, but Pogba scored just 39 goals in 226 appearances for the Red Devils.

His most recent campaign saw him score just one goal in 27 games as United finished sixth in the Premier League. Upon his return to Turin, Pogba was asked why he felt the move hadn't worked out at the Red Devils, to which he replied (as per The Metro):

"When you play for a team and change coach every season, it’s hard. It’s true that I was injured sometimes. It was a bit of everything. Coach, team, change of roles, these things blocked me a little."

"Now it’s another Paul, another Pogba, and hopefully I won’t have many injuries. I’ll feel well and play in my role, doing better than in the last seasons."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juventus



Juve are trying to find solutions for Arthur and Ramsey in order to open talks with PSG for Leandro Paredes. Official Juventus statement now announce Paul Pogba's injury to lateral meniscus, new medical tests to follow - he's not traveling with the squad to DallasJuve are trying to find solutions for Arthur and Ramsey in order to open talks with PSG for Leandro Paredes. Official Juventus statement now announce Paul Pogba's injury to lateral meniscus, new medical tests to follow - he's not traveling with the squad to Dallas 🇫🇷 #Juventus Juve are trying to find solutions for Arthur and Ramsey in order to open talks with PSG for Leandro Paredes.

