×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Paul Pogba reportedly says 'yes' to Juventus return, Juve set to announce Maurizio Sarri's appointment and more Serie A news: 11 June 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
1.10K   //    11 Jun 2019, 12:12 IST

Manchester United's Paul Pogba sets for Juventus switch
Manchester United's Paul Pogba sets for Juventus switch

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Chelsea star completes Torino switch

Ola Aina in action for Chelsea
Ola Aina in action for Chelsea

Torino president Urbano Cairo has confirmed that the Italian club have signed Chelsea full-back Ola Aina permanently.

The fee is said to be in the region of €10 million, with Torino also having signed two other players.

“We’ve redeemed Aina for €10m, as well as Cristian Ansaldi, and Koffi Djidji. Now Torino own all their players.”

Cairo also gave his view over the proposed European Super League, stating that his club are against the proposal.

“The whole of Serie A is against the forming of a Super League as it doesn’t represent the interests of all clubs. I don’t think that 60 years of history can be wiped out solely for business.
“The Super League idea isn’t shared with most clubs as it would only benefit 14 teams. It would unbalance the competition around Europe. The resources of players and money must be spread around, not go in one direction.”

Torino finished seventh last season and recorded their highest-ever Serie A points tally in a single campaign - 63.

Advertisement
“We fought for a European place until the end of the season. We were in the running for a Champions League place but missed out by a few points.
“We want to be ambitious. That’s why I intend to keep all my best players and strengthen the squad.
“I don’t want to talk about the possibility of Milan not participating in Europe next season. We’ll wait and see what the decision is first, then we can plan ahead.
“I watched Andrea Belotti play for the national team. He had a good game, made a lot of good runs and even laid on the assist for Nicolo Barella’s goal.”
1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Paul Pogba Paulo Dybala Football Transfer News Serie A Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Advertisement
Juventus interested in Barcelona defender, Paul Pogba willing to return to Juve and more Serie A news: 5 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus want to sell star for €100 M to fund Pogba move, Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to depart from Juve and more Serie A news: 19 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo offered higher salary than Lionel Messi to join top club, Juventus to offer 3 players of Manchester United's choice for Paul Pogba and more Serie A news: 6 June 2019
RELATED STORY
De Ligt to Manchester United almost a done deal, Paul Pogba wants Juventus return because of Cristiano Ronaldo and more Serie A news: 31 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United offer tempting deal to Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juve to sign 6 players and more Serie A news: 8 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A transfer news: Manchester United prepare raid for 2 Juventus stars, PSG set colossal price for Juve target and more: March 18, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to appoint Pep Guardiola, Juve target tells teammates that he will leave and more Serie A news: 25 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United on red alert as Juventus decide to sell 2 top stars after UCL exit, €120 million star 'says yes' to Juve and more Serie A news: 17 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus offer Dybala + cash for Manchester United star, Manchester United close on €170m double deal for Serie A duo and more Serie A news: 27 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid offer massive €150 million for Juventus top target, Manchester United star close to joining Inter and more Serie A news: 13 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us