Paul Pogba reportedly says 'yes' to Juventus return, Juve set to announce Maurizio Sarri's appointment and more Serie A news: 11 June 2019

Manchester United's Paul Pogba sets for Juventus switch

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Chelsea star completes Torino switch

Ola Aina in action for Chelsea

Torino president Urbano Cairo has confirmed that the Italian club have signed Chelsea full-back Ola Aina permanently.

The fee is said to be in the region of €10 million, with Torino also having signed two other players.

“We’ve redeemed Aina for €10m, as well as Cristian Ansaldi, and Koffi Djidji. Now Torino own all their players.”

Cairo also gave his view over the proposed European Super League, stating that his club are against the proposal.

“The whole of Serie A is against the forming of a Super League as it doesn’t represent the interests of all clubs. I don’t think that 60 years of history can be wiped out solely for business.

“The Super League idea isn’t shared with most clubs as it would only benefit 14 teams. It would unbalance the competition around Europe. The resources of players and money must be spread around, not go in one direction.”

Torino finished seventh last season and recorded their highest-ever Serie A points tally in a single campaign - 63.

“We fought for a European place until the end of the season. We were in the running for a Champions League place but missed out by a few points.

“We want to be ambitious. That’s why I intend to keep all my best players and strengthen the squad.

“I don’t want to talk about the possibility of Milan not participating in Europe next season. We’ll wait and see what the decision is first, then we can plan ahead.

“I watched Andrea Belotti play for the national team. He had a good game, made a lot of good runs and even laid on the assist for Nicolo Barella’s goal.”

