Paul Pogba’s return boosts Manchester United’s chances of winning the Europa League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s fist-pumping at full-time painted a perfect picture of how every Manchester United fan felt at the end of their UEFA Europa League game against AC Milan on Thursday.

The Red Devils secured a place in the quarter-finals of the competition after a 0-1 win over the Rossoneri.

A disappointing 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in the first leg of the fixture meant that Manchester United had to score at the San Siro to stand any chance of progressing to the next stage.

The Red Devils not only scored but also kept a clean sheet, marking their sixth clean sheet in seven games.

It’s been almost two months since Manchester United lost a game, and they have been growing stronger and stronger. The Premier League may be out of their reach, but they are now well-placed to go all the way in the Europa League.

Paul Pogba to Manchester United’s rescue

Sometimes, all that a team needs is a world-class player to turn things around for them. For the entirety of the first half, Manchester United labored to create anything meaningful against AC Milan.

The Red Devils’ Europa League hopes were hanging by a thread following the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in the first leg. However, they found a way in the end thanks to Paul Pogba’s early second-half strike.

The French midfielder turned 28 earlier this week and made his presence felt as soon as he stepped on the San Siro pitch. His goal came just four minutes after his introduction.

It’s been a tough last few months for the World Cup winner, who had been sidelined by injury. However, he returned with a bang to rescue his struggling teammates.

No Man Utd player had more shots (3) or created more chances (2) vs. Milan than Paul Pogba.



The match-winner only came on at half-time. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wWkRSwHJKG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 18, 2021

Paul Pogba’s return makes Manchester United favorites in the Europa League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was quick to acknowledge Paul Pogba’s importance to the team following his return from injury. The Norwegian believes the midfielder will help his side finish the season strongly.

Pogba’s quality has never been in doubt, and it’s fair to say that Manchester United suffered in his absence, especially against teams that sit back.

The Frenchman’s return is, therefore, a huge boost for the Red Devils and immediately makes them favorites for the Europa League.

Solskjaer said after the game (as quoted by Manutd.com):

“We’ve missed Paul. He’s been out for almost two months and of course any team would miss a player like Paul Pogba and he was just getting into his best form."

“And for us he’s going to give us a really big boost for the rest of the season. Today he made a very, very big difference for us. Technically, he’s one of the best footballers around. It was a very good slot. I’m very happy for Paul that he’s back now.”

Pogba was in the form of his life before he was sidelined by injury, and it looks like the midfielder is primed to continue from where he left off.

Based on his match-winning performance against AC Milan, it can be concluded that the midfielder will play a big role for Manchester United in the remainder of the season.