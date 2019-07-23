×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Paul Pogba tells Solskjaer he wants Real Madrid transfer despite Juventus interest, Inter to sell more than 2 players to fund Romelu Lukaku move and more, 23 July 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
513   //    23 Jul 2019, 18:28 IST

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are many exciting stories from the rumour mill to read. So, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian top flight.

Paul Pogba wants Real Madrid move despite Juventus interest

Manchester United's Paul Pogba has been linked with Juventus and Real
Manchester United's Paul Pogba has been linked with Juventus and Real

Paul Pogba has revealed his intention to depart from Manchester United after spending 3 years at Old Trafford. His agent Mino Raiola has also confirmed that Pogba is on his way out of United. However, Manchester United are believed to demand more than €200 million for the midfielder.

Juventus and Real Madrid are the likeliest destinations for the 26-year-old should he get his move. According to a report from Spain, Pogba has told Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he is keen to join Real Madrid.

The Los Blancos have splashed more than €300 million to sign prominent players such as Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic. Thus, the Spanish club will need to cash in on a a lot of unwanted players if the club still want Pogba. Juventus, on the other hand, have also been linked with the wantaway Manchester United star recently.

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has confirmed his interest in the 26-year-old, saying that he likes the player very much. However, the Italian manager further revealed that he does not know the situation of the transfer saga. Juventus have spent a lot in the market, as the club have recently snatched Matthijs de Ligt for a massive €85 million.

The Old Lady have also bought Merih Demiral and Cristian Romero, and the club will need to splash a considerable amount of cash on Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey's wage. Despite his club's lavish spending, Maurizio Sarri has hinted that the Serie A champions will look to sign more players.

“I think the club, between now and the end of the transfer window, will do something in terms of incomings, but we’ll also have to do something in terms of outgoings," the former Chelsea boss said.



1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Romelu Lukaku Paul Pogba Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Advertisement
Real Madrid to sell Napoli target James on cut-price to fund Pogba move, President hints at €80 M sale of Milinkovic amid Manchester United interest and more, 22 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Inter to table a club-record fee €83 M fee to close Romelu Lukaku deal, Liverpool target Nicolas Pepe wants Premier League move despite Napoli offer and more, 20 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt offered to Manchester United despite Juventus agreement, agent confirms Barcelona's interest in Lautaro Martinez and more,12 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus want to sell star for €100 M to fund Pogba move, Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to depart from Juve and more Serie A news: 19 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid offer €100m + 2 players to hijack Paul Pogba from Juventus, Manchester United told to pay €100 M for Milinkovic-Savic, and more, 6 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Atletico offer massive €50 M to hijack James Rodriguez from Napoli, Manchester United offered €66 M plus bonuses for Romelu Lukaku and more, 17 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United star Paul Pogba makes surprising request to help with Juventus transfer, Arsenal line up deal for Serie A trio and more, 26 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid offer massive €150 million for Juventus top target, Manchester United star close to joining Inter and more Serie A news: 13 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to appoint Pep Guardiola, Juve target tells teammates that he will leave and more Serie A news: 25 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer urges Manchester United to bid €100m for Juventus target, Manchester City star edges closer to Inter move and more Serie A transfer news: 6 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
FT TOR LAZ
3 - 1
 Torino vs Lazio
FT SAM JUV
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Juventus
FT INT EMP
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Empoli
FT FIO GEN
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Genoa
FT SPA MIL
2 - 3
 SPAL vs Milan
FT ROM PAR
2 - 1
 Roma vs Parma
FT ATA SAS
3 - 1
 Atalanta vs Sassuolo
FT CAG UDI
1 - 2
 Cagliari vs Udinese
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us