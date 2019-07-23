Paul Pogba tells Solskjaer he wants Real Madrid transfer despite Juventus interest, Inter to sell more than 2 players to fund Romelu Lukaku move and more, 23 July 2019

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are many exciting stories from the rumour mill to read. So, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian top flight.

Paul Pogba wants Real Madrid move despite Juventus interest

Manchester United's Paul Pogba has been linked with Juventus and Real

Paul Pogba has revealed his intention to depart from Manchester United after spending 3 years at Old Trafford. His agent Mino Raiola has also confirmed that Pogba is on his way out of United. However, Manchester United are believed to demand more than €200 million for the midfielder.

Juventus and Real Madrid are the likeliest destinations for the 26-year-old should he get his move. According to a report from Spain, Pogba has told Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he is keen to join Real Madrid.

The Los Blancos have splashed more than €300 million to sign prominent players such as Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic. Thus, the Spanish club will need to cash in on a a lot of unwanted players if the club still want Pogba. Juventus, on the other hand, have also been linked with the wantaway Manchester United star recently.

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has confirmed his interest in the 26-year-old, saying that he likes the player very much. However, the Italian manager further revealed that he does not know the situation of the transfer saga. Juventus have spent a lot in the market, as the club have recently snatched Matthijs de Ligt for a massive €85 million.

The Old Lady have also bought Merih Demiral and Cristian Romero, and the club will need to splash a considerable amount of cash on Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey's wage. Despite his club's lavish spending, Maurizio Sarri has hinted that the Serie A champions will look to sign more players.

“I think the club, between now and the end of the transfer window, will do something in terms of incomings, but we’ll also have to do something in terms of outgoings," the former Chelsea boss said.

