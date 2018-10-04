Paul Pogba to Chelsea? Stamford Bridge cited as a possible destination for Manchester United man

Pogba to move to Chelsea?

What's the story?

In an article written by the French website L'Equipe, Pogba could be heading to none other than an extremely strong Chelsea side, following the disappointing 0-0 draw against Valencia this Tuesday.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester City is put forward as an option, and Pep Guardiola’s claim that Mino Raiola offered the player is obviously covered. But L’Equipe believes that Pogba has too much Man United in his heart to move to the Man City, and FFP concerns are also an issue. The other Premier League club suggested is Chelsea, which is a new town for the Pogba circus. The French newspaper explains that recreating his partnership with N’Golo Kante would be a temptation, and Chelsea would love to make such a signing from a competitor.

A major drawback to this particular move would be that the Frenchmen won't be getting to play the Champions League, as Chelsea are set to play the Europa League.

On the other hand, a positive impact of this particular move would be that a world-class talent will remain in the Premier League.

The heart of the matter

Linked with a big money move to Barcelona in the January transfer window, it is no surprise to any of the football fans that Chelsea could be an option for the world cup winner. But the Blues' midfield already being a 'world-class' prowess, and the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Ruben Loftus-Cheek being the options on the bench, where can he fit as a first team player?

Rumour Probability: 7/10

Given the fact that Barcelona and Juventus are already showing interests in the midfield maestro, and that he may already have made up his mind, chances of going to the Stamford Bridge are extremely high, but not certain.

What's next?

Pogba is a first team player for Manchester United, and he would be expecting to do the same as a Chelsea player but the options that Chelsea have in the midfield in the likes of Mateo Kovacic, N'Guolo Kante, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesc Fabregas and many more, another midfielder for Sarri won't be doing the job, as the Italian likes keeping things simple.