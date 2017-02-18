Paulo Dybala is already the new Lionel Messi, claims Palermo president

Dybala is one of Europe's hottest properties right now.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh News 18 Feb 2017, 19:13 IST

Paulo Dybala arrived at Juventus from Palermo in a €40 million deal back in 2015

What's the story?

Paulo Dybala has been touted as football's next big thing, with the Argentine often being compared to his compatriot, Lionel Messi. Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini even went as far as to say that Dybala is already "the new Messi" and claimed that his current market value is around €150 million in an interview with Tuttosport.

In case you didn't know...

Zamparini brought the Argentine to Italy from Instituto in 2012. Dybala played for three seasons at Palermo before securing a €40 million move to Juventus in 2015. The forward has scored 10 goals this season and even got on the scoresheet yesterday against his former team. Juventus ran out 4-1 winners against Palermo last night with Dybala scoring a brace.

The heart of the matter

The 23-year-old’s rise has been witnessed first-hand by Zamparini, and this prompted him into making the statement that the striker has what it takes to follow in the footsteps of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi. Dybala has been criticised lately for his lack of goals this season but the Juventus man answered his critics with a match-winning brace against Palermo.

In his interview, Zamparini gave Dybala the ultimate compliment by calling him the "new Messi" and also praised his playmaking abilities.

What's next?

Dybala has been a long-term target for Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, with both sides looking to add a future FIFA Player of the Year to their ranks. Zamparini also admitted that the young striker is being monitored by a number of other European clubs but hoped that he would stay in the Serie A for the foreseeable future.

The 23-year-old is contracted to the Bianconeri till 2021, with Italian media reporting recently that Juventus plan on offering him a one-year extension with the inclusion of a release clause.

Sportskeeda's Take

Being spoken of in the same breath as Messi is probably the biggest compliment Dybala can ever receive, but he still has a lot to do to live up to that billing. There are no doubts as to the talent of the Argentine sensation and it will be a huge ask for Juventus to keep hold of their star man.