Former Juventus star and the club's current vice president Pavel Nedved was not surprised by Cristiano Ronaldo's scintillating performance for Manchester United against Newcastle United on Saturday. Ronaldo was making his second debut for the club at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo completed a sensational return to Manchester during the final week of this summer transfer window. The Portuguese star made no secret of his desire to leave Juventus this summer and was initially linked with a move to Manchester City.

Manchester United, however, hijacked the move at the eleventh hour and completed a €15 million move for Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a sensational second debut for Manchester United as he scored a brace in the club's 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday. The Portuguese star scored the opening goal of the game in first-half stoppage time. Newcastle equalized early in the second half before Cristiano Ronaldo gave Manchester United the lead once again in the 62nd minute.

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved was not surprised by the impact Cristiano Ronaldo made in his first appearance for Manchester United since re-signing with the club. Nedved told DAZN:

"He scored again? Well, I'm not surprised..."

Bruno Fernandes scored a sensational long-range goal in the 80th minute before Jesse Lingard capped off an impressive performance by Manchester United with a well-worked team goal in second-half stoppage time.

Manchester United's latest victory over Newcastle takes them to the top of the Premier League table. The Red Devils have accumulated ten points in their opening four games of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sends statement to rivals with brace on his second debut for Manchester United

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Manchester United's impressive performance against Newcastle United has helped the club send a statement of intent to the rest of the Premier League.

The Red Devils' poor home form resulted in them struggling to keep up with Manchester City last season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were unable to put away teams at the bottom end of the table, which ultimately cost them the league title.

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace and Manchester United's performance against a deep-lying Newcastle United defense gave fans, pundits and other teams in the Premier League a glimpse of what the Red Devils are capable of producing this season.

