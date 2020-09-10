PEC Zwolle vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

PEC Zwolle are set to host Feyenoord at the MAC³PARK Stadion on Saturday as the Eredivisie launches its new season.

This is the first match of the league season for both the clubs. PEC Zwolle last played an official game in March, when they drew 1-1 against Fortuna Sittard. George Cox scored for Fortuna Sittard, only for Lennart Thy to equalise with a late penalty in the second half.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, beat Willem II 2-0 in March. A Jen Toornstra goal and a penalty from Steven Berghuis secured the win for Feyenoord.

PEC Zwolle vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

In 18 previous encounters between the two sides, Feyenoord hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games, lost five and drawn two.

Their most recent match was a pulsating event, culminating with Feyenoord winning 4-3. A brace from Steven Berguis and goals from Leroy Fer and Robert Bozenik sealed the deal for Feyenoord. Lennart Thy scored a brace and Mike van Duinen scored for PEC Zwolle.

PEC Zwolle form guide in the Eredivisie: yet to play

Feyenoord form guide in the Eredivisie: yet to play

PEC Zwolle vs Feyenoord Team News

PEC Zwolle manager John Stegeman will be unable to call upon the services of forward Jarno Westerman who is out injured. Other than that, there are no known injury concerns.

Injured: Jarno Westerman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Feyenoord will be without defenders Sven van Beek and Tyrell Malacia, as well as forward Luis Sinisterra, who are all out injured.

Injured: Sven van Beek, Tyrell Malacia, Luis Sinisterra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PEC Zwolle vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

PEC Zwolle Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Zetterer, Sai van Wermeskerken, Bram van Polen, Sam Kersten, Kenneth Paal, Yuta Nakayama, Dean Huiberts, Jesper Drost, Clint Leemans, Reza Ghoochannejhad, Mike van Duinen

Zaterdag om 20.00 uur start PEC Zwolle aan de competitie met een thuiswedstrijd tegen Feyenoord. De KNVB heeft de arbitrage voor dat duel bekendgemaakt.



Scheidsrechter: Nijhuis

Assistent-scheidsrechters: Schaap en Strijker

Official: Van der Laan#pecfey #peczwolle pic.twitter.com/NWN4V4G32c — PEC Zwolle (@PECZwolle) September 7, 2020

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow, Bart Nieuwkoop, Marcos Senesi, Lutsharel Geertruida, Ridgeciano Haps, Leroy Fer, Mark Diemers, Orkun Kokcu, Steven Berghuis, Nicolai Jorgensen, Bryan Linssen

PEC Zwolle vs Feyenoord Prediction

PEC Zwolle will come into this game as the underdogs. Much will depend on the form of Iran international Reza Ghoochannejhad, having been in good goal-scoring form last season.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, will rely on Netherlands international Steven Berghuis, who has been in fine form since joining the club. Orkun Kokcu, the young Turkey international who has been linked with a move to English side Arsenal, could play a pivotal role as well.

Prediction: PEC Zwolle 0-2 Feyenoord

