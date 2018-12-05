×
Pep Guardiola backs misfiring Manchester City forward

Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
34   //    05 Dec 2018, 19:12 IST

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

What's the story?

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola put forth a case for defence in favour of his misfiring striker Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian drew yet another blank in City's hard-fought 2-1 victory at Watford, but his manager feels he is doing a lot more on the football pitch.

In case you didn't know...

Jesus has failed to find the back of the net since August and has scored just one out of his team's 45 goals this league season. In Sergio Aguero's absence, the onus fell on his shoulders to provide goals, but so far, he has disappointed to a notable extent.

The heart of the matter

Although he missed a golden opportunity against the Hornets, the 21-year-old set up Mahrez's goal. Guardiola heaped praise on his abilities and while referring to the assist, said:

"It's important he had the chances, creating the spaces, and the second goal he create for himself. [He] does many, many other things, in terms of the pressing, in terms of helping in many, many situations."

When asked about Aguero's situation, he remarked:

"I don't know right now, tomorrow they are going to tell me, they are going to make the real check."

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach expressed his contentment over his team's season so far and added:

"Fifteen games, 13 victories, two draws, with one at Anfield, so I am not complaining, " he continued. "We are qualified for the Champions League last 16, so I don't have many regrets. What happened today (against Watford) in the last five minutes is the normal process, and to improve. To improve, you have to live these situations."
"Of course we will visualise in training, other teams having five or 10 minutes, everybody can create problems and beat us."
Video

Jesus is lethal. At the moment, the forward needs one goal to kick-start his season.

What's next?

Manchester City's title defence will be majorly tested when Pep Guardiola and co. travel to Stamford Bridge to lock horns with Chelsea on Saturday. Since Aguero is beset with a muscle injury, Jesus is expected to lead the lines again.

