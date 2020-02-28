Pep Guardiola confirms Aymeric Laporte's hamstring injury | Premier League 2019-20

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has suffered a hamstring injury, as the Frenchman was forced to withdraw prematurely in the club's 2-1 victory against Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Laporte has been a reliable defender for the Cityzens since swapping Spain for England in 2018, but has struggled with injuries this season, as the reigning Premier League champions have struggled in his absence. With Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones blowing hot and cold, Fernandinho has been deployed as a central defender to fill in for the former Athletic Bilbao man.

Having recovered from a serious knee injury which he sustained earlier in the season, Laporte's season was derailed further, as he limped off in Manchester City's Champions League victory against Real Madrid.

Speaking to the media before City's showdown against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final, Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the 25-year-old is expected to miss a minimum of three weeks with a hamstring injury, which comes as a massive blow for the Cityzens.

With a tough run of games coming up including the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid, it remains to be seen if City cope in Laporte's absence, he he aims to make a quick recovery and return for the business end of the season.

